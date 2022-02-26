Adeline Yeo (HP) – Indie Musician and Artist

0

Who are you and what do you do?

My name is Adeline Yeo (HP). I’m an Indie Musician and Artist.

What do you do and what you do?

I create and produce my own original music in different genres and create my own NFT artwork.

How do you work?

I work mostly online to create my original music and NFT artwork. Only sometimes, do I work offline.

What’s your background?

I don’t have formal music or art knowledge and experience but I found myself having a certain passion for an artistic niche. During my spare time, I like trying out my music and art creations.

What’s integral to the work of an artist?

The art inspiration or concept in an artist mindset is essential for doing a piece of art. No matter is music, drawing, photography or others.

What role does the artist have in society?

The artist has an artistic nature role in society.

What is an artistic outlook on life?

I have a positive artistic outlook on life.

What’s your scariest experience?

I was locked in my bedroom because my doorknob was spoilt and tightened and I was unable to open the door and needed my family to save me by using a hammer to damage the doorknob. It’s my scariest experience.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

I went on a school excursion with my classmates before. Due to the school bus being crowded with students, the bus suddenly halted on the way, I was standing inside the bus, I lost my balance and seated on a lady classmate’s lap. I felt embarrassed about it.

What work do you most enjoy doing?

I like creating and producing my original music creations.

What food, drink, songs inspire you?

Roti pratah, chicken curry, pandan cake, kaya toast, coffee, hot chocolate, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, If I Let You Go by Westlife, Shouldn’t Be (Bu Gai) by Jay Chou and A-Mei, What I Miss (Wo Huai Nian De) by Stefanie Sun.

What’s your favourite artwork?

My favourite artwork is Mona Lisa portrait painting.

What makes you angry?

If I need to cross paths with difficult and challenging personalities, I would get angry.

What do you like about your work?

I like the flexibility of having no restrictions to do my work online and offline as well.

What do you dislike about your work?

I dislike about able to get the kind of desired income for my work.

Should art be funded?

Yes, if there’s a possibility art should be funded.

What role does art funding have?

Art funding plays the sponsorship role.

What wouldn’t you do without?

My freedom would be something I wouldn’t be able to do without.

Professionally, what’s your goal?

My goal is to persist in whatever projects I have participated in and continue my hard work to be able to escalate to another new level of it.

My Indie Music Artist Website Link: https://allmy.bio/adelineyeohp_musicproductions.

My Online Art Gallery Link: https://www.artpal.com/adelineyeohp