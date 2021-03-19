Phantom Tiles, pareidolia and speedpaints | Aliestka and Jose

0

Aliestka and Jose are a brother and sister team who produce a whole host of work for a whole host of settings. One part of their inspiration is pareidolia. They told us what it was, how they create what they do and where they want to go in their careers

AC: Who are you and what do you do?

We are two siblings who work together to create comics, children’s books, sculptures, and digital artworks, which we turn into clothes and home decor. Jose, my 22-year-old brother, works on the ideas, the story and writing portion, while I, 19-year-old, works on creating the illustrations and sequential art for the comics, the process which I post on Youtube as speedpaints.

AC: How do you work?

As a fun fact, we use pareidolia as a source of inspiration to create our illustrations, and have even titled a series, “Phantom Tiles.” Pareidolia is the human phenomenon where the human eye observes an object and turns it into a logical image. We use this with our tiles, where we see animals and faces, and then we continue to push the design into a full illustration.

AC: Name three artists you’d like to be compared to.

Alieska: The three artists I would love to be compared to are Joe Quesada, WLOP, and William-Adolphe Bouguereau.

AC: Name something you love and why?

Alieska: I love the process of turning simple shapes into a full illustration, and it being able to brighten up someone’s day.

Jose: Something that I love is the present. The reason why I love the present is that it allows me to become better in my personal life and much more. I love enjoying the present moment since one can not get the time back so I focus on the present.

Jose and Alieska

AC: What is your dream project?

Alieska: My dream project is to be able to create an Atlantis now, where people can live freely without having to worry about limitations or the availability of something, which I believe Tesla’s plan to have free energy and electricity would be the answer to making my dream a reality.

Jose: My dream project would be to develop a book publishing company. The book publishing company would be for the audience to use and create their books, illustrated or not. Today many publishing companies do not want to help a new creator, publish or give feedback and this dream project will help new creators.

AC: What wouldn’t you do without?

Alieska: The one thing I can’t do without would be my family. I would be perfectly fine if I lost everything else, like the ability to create, if it meant that I could have my family.

Jose: What wouldn’t I do without would be my family. My family has been there always and I just would not be able to move as far as I want without them.

AC: What food, drink, song inspires you?

Alieska: “The Greatest Show” by Panic! at the Disco is the song that always inspires me since I love the idea that the impossible comes true.

Jose: A song that inspires me is called “Legends Are Made” by Sam Tinnesz. The lyrics of the song are very motivational and inspiring to become better and keep going with projects and much more.





AC: What superpower would you have, and why?

Alieska: Clairvoyance would be my super power since I would like to have all the answers to everything.

Jose: I have always been interested in electricity. The superpower I would have would be super speed because I love The Flash series and everything that the Flash can do. Super speed is very useful from running through buildings to running into the past and future.

AC: What memorable responses have you had to your work?

Alieska: The most memorable response I have received would be when I was selling one of my sculptures and I was told, “You could sell ice to an eskimo,” and I was really happy since the person was really hard to persuade to buy the sculpture.

Jose: The happiness that I see on people’s faces is the most memorable response I have had to my work.

