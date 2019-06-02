2 ‘Devon Baroque’ Events Coming Your Way This June

Early-music spokesperson, Jasper Solomon, reminds us that there are two opportunities to catch up with the excellent Devon Baroque this month. Jasper writes: ‘Here are two concerts featuring Devon Baroque coming your way this month!
Sunday June 16
Crediton Parish Church, Church Street, Crediton, at 3pm
Devon Baroque dir. Persephone Gibbs – ‘Vibrant Violas’
Works by Schmelzer and Bertali with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 6
Tickets £15 (students & under 18s £5) from Crediton Community Bookshop 01363 774740 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/credfest
This concert is presented in association with The Saint Boniface Concert Society.
Friday 28 June
Exeter Cathedral at 7pm
The Cathedral Choir with Devon Baroque dir. Persephone Gibbs – ‘Gloria!!!’
Handel: Zadok the Priest
Bach: Cantata: Höchsterwünschtes Freudenfest BWV194
Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major
Vivaldi: Gloria RV589
Tickets £10 – £22 (under 18s £5 in all areas) from Exeter Cathedral or 01392 285983 (Mon. to Fri.).
Please note, tickets for these two events are NOT available from Dartington Box Office.
If you have bought or intend to get tickets for the Crediton concert, we can reserve seats for you if you let either Anne-Marie (scottmasson@me.com or 01305 268774) or me know the number and preferred location of seats. Unfortunately, we cannot reserve seats for the Exeter Cathedral concert as it is not one of our own concerts as such’.
