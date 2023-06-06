Join Plymouth Symphony Orchestra for this opera extravaganza. Featuring two renowned international soloists – Erin Pritchard, Soprano and Peter Van Hulle, Tenor – PSO present a wonderful evening at the opera, with a selection of some of the finest and most popular masterpieces of the genre.

The programme features some magnificent and famous music from operas such as Carmen, La Traviata, Tosca, Turandot, The Merry Widow and La Bohème. You can enjoy well-known works such as the Flower Song, O Sole Mio and Nessun Dorma, as well as orchestral overtures from Bizet’s Carmen, Strauss’s Die Fledermaus and the Grand March from Verdi’s Aida.

Passionate lyricism

Praised for her ravishing, passionate lyricism, impressive range and effortless technique, Elin Prithcard is a force to be reckoned with on the operatic stage. Elin sings regularly in concert and next year returns to her national company Welsh National Opera, as Mimi in La Bohème.

Particularly sought after

As well as being a classical recording artist, Peter Van Hulle has sung for many of the major opera companies in Europe including La Scala, Milan and Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. His operatic repertoire ranges from Handel and Puccini to Wagner and Britten and he is particularly sought after as an interpreter of new operas.

A Night at The Opera with Plymouth Symphony Orchestra is on Sunday 18 June at the Public Hall, Liskeard at 5.30pm or Wednesday 21 June at St Andrew’s Church, Plymouth at 7.30pm. Support your local symphony orchestra and live classical music with top international artists! For ticket information visit www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk