All the fun and spectacle of Last Night of the BSO Proms

With warm evenings hopefully just around the corner – and hopefully here to stay for a while – many people will be taking advantage of this and giving their barbeque equipment a good workout.

Musicians are normally no exception to this, but, of course, the only major summer concert series is the annual Proms in London’s Albert Hall. But there is still only one ‘Last Night of the Proms’, and for that, you’ll have to wait until almost midway through September.

Last Night of the Proms SW style

Fortunately for Westcountry audiences, we can still enjoy all the fun and spectacle, without having to travel to the heat of the capital, courtesy of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

A great summer night out

A BSO spokesperson explains: “With fervent flag-waving and a good sing-along, audiences of all ages can enjoy a great summer night out with fantastic live music played by the full forces of the BSO!”

Proms favourites

Join Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra for a spectacular evening of the most popular classical music as the Last Night of the BSO Proms returns for another year. With music to tap along to, music to move you and of course the traditional selection of Proms favourites, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this concert.

Relaxed

The BSO Relaxed Concert will be conducted by Marta Gardolińska, the BSO’s Leverhulme Young Conductor in Association. Marta has been wowing audiences since she joined the Orchestra in September 2018, with Classical Source describing her as “highly promising and exciting conductor”.

Journey across Europe

The first half of the concert will take the audience on a journey across Europe in the best-loved works of classical music, from Grieg’s description of a Norwegian wedding day via Mendelssohn’s experience of a walking tour in Scotland, to the sumptuous melodies of Carmen dancing in more friendly climates.

Celebrate

This will be followed by the firm Prom favourites, celebrating everything British with Pomp and Circumstance March No.1, Jerusalem and Fantasia on British Sea Songs. Audience members can wave their flags, sing-along and enjoy a great night out with family and friends.

The Last Night of the BSO Proms will be performed in Exeter on Saturday 6 JulyWeymouth on Wednesday 17 July and Barnstaple on Thursday 25 July, all starting at 7.30pm

Book now:

Exeter Great Hall
University of Exeter, Stocker Road, Exeter
EX4 4PY
Price: £19 – £24

Weymouth Pavilion
The Esplanade, Weymouth
DT4 8ED
Price: £14 – £27

Queen’s Theatre
100 Boutport Street, Barnstaple
EX31 1SY
Price: £22 – £27

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
