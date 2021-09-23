Beethoven: Innovator – a 250th celebration

0

The Arts Institute at the University of Plymouth might not always be as prolific in its advertising as some, and now when ‘bums’ need to be coaxed back onto the seats, perhaps it’s even more vital.

The ‘Beethoven Fest’ has been on the calendar for a while, but suddenly, the first event is only a week away. Let The Arts Institute take up the story from here – full details of the events on offer, and how to book, are included:

‘We are delighted to welcome back music audiences to enjoy live performances. Join us for an inspiring, three-day festival in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday.



‘We invite you to explore the man behind the masterpieces, and some of his most innovative works, with acclaimed concert pianist and Music Director at The Arts Institute, Dr Robert Taub, the Ruisi Quartet and composer Jonathan Dawe’.

Public Lecture

Demonstration: Beethoven and his Sketchbook

Thursday 30 September, 7.30pm

An informal lecture and music demonstration led by composer Jonathan Dawe and Dr Robert Taub. They will discuss and illustrate ways in which Beethoven created his music by highlighting and playing specific Beethoven sketches and areas of creative evolution within his autograph scores.

Concert: Beethoven Piano Sonatas

Friday 1 October, 7pm

Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas are central to his creative oeuvre. Even when his deafness prevented him from playing publicly, Beethoven continued to compose Piano Sonatas. This programme features three pivotal works, performed by Dr Robert Taub.

Concert: Ruisi Quartet

Saturday 2 October, 7pm

Musica Viva is delighted to welcome the Ruisi Quartet for this special concert that includes two Beethoven String Quartets – the mighty Op.59 no.1, and the last quartet Op.135 – as well as the world premiere of a new work crafted from Beethoven’s sketches of Op.135, composed by the internationally acclaimed composer Jonathan Dawe.

