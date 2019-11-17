On Saturday December 7 at 7.30pm the Brent Singers present ‘Stille Nacht’, a German Christmas in St. Petroc’s Church, South Brent.
The concert will include festive music by Bach, Mendelssohn, Praetorius and Haydn’s Missa Sancti Nicolai. Matthew Searles conducts, with David Davies at the organ. All solo parts will be sung by choir members.
There will be festive German refreshments. Entry is free with a retiring collection.
Further details from the Brent Singers’ website.
The German Christmas takes place on Saturday December 7 at St. Petroc’s Church, South Brent at 7.30pm
Philip R Buttall
Philip Buttall
Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
Latest posts by Philip Buttall (see all)
- Giuseppe Guarrera joins the PSO as concerto soloist - November 17, 2019
- Brent Singers present a German Christmas at South Brent - November 17, 2019
- TEMS mark 20 years with Winter Solstice celebration - November 17, 2019
Leave a Reply