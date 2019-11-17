ArtsCulture

Brent Singers present a German Christmas at South Brent

On Saturday December 7 at 7.30pm the Brent Singers present ‘Stille Nacht’, a German Christmas in St. Petroc’s Church, South Brent.

The concert will include festive music by Bach, Mendelssohn, Praetorius and Haydn’s Missa Sancti Nicolai. Matthew Searles conducts, with David Davies at the organ. All solo parts will be sung by choir members.

There will be festive German refreshments.  Entry is free with a retiring collection.

Further details from the Brent Singers’ website.

The German Christmas takes place on Saturday December 7 at St. Petroc’s Church, South Brent at 7.30pm

Philip R Buttall was the Classical Music Writer at Plymouth Herald from 1997-2017. He is a sought-after piano teacher, composer and arranger, and online concert and CD reviewer. Further information and contact details are available at www.philiprbuttall.co.uk
