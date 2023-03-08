Young Israeli concert pianist Ariel Lanyi performs with the Plymouth Symphony Orchestra in a programme that includes Rachmaninov’s widely known Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Sparkling

The opening work is the sparkling Carnival Overture by Dvorak, a popular concert piece with its vibrant celebration of life and typical use of Slavic folk melodies and rhythms.

Brimming with romanticism

Ariel Lanyi then joins the orchestra for Rachmaninov’s magnificent Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, which comprises an introduction and 24 variations, based on one of Paganini’s 24 caprices for solo violin. The composer himself was the soloist in the premiere of this virtuosic rhapsody, which is brimming with romanticism. Ariel has performed widely in Europe, to high acclaim and, as well as being an avid chamber musician, this coming season he will give recitals in Rome, the UK and perform with orchestras in Israel and the US.

Impressive and audacious

Mahler’s Symphony No1, known as the ‘Titan’ is an epic work, as its title suggests, and its history is quite a story in itself. The work premiered in 1889 as a five movement Symphonic Poem – a bold presentation of Mahler’s symphonic ambitions. Though he revised the work many times, it sadly never received the acclaim that Mahler felt it deserved, during his lifetime. However, it has become recognised as an impressive and audacious work and it is now often performed and recorded.

Heritage

The Plymouth Symphony Orchestra has been central to the musical life of the city for over 145 years, and continues to perform challenging music, ranging from the traditional to the contemporary.

Ariel Lanyi performs with the PSO on Wednesday, 22 March, Plymouth Guildhall at 7.30pm For ticket information visit www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk.

top image: Ariel Lanyi. Courtesy of Kaupo Kikkas