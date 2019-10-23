BSO brings some Caledonian Grandeur to Plymouth

0

Sit back and enjoy some Caledonian Grandeur without leaving the city, when Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra brings its own brand to the Guildhall on Saturday November 2 at 7.30pm.

Explosive outbursts

A BSO spokesperson commented: ‘Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture is the glorious opening salvo of one of the most iconic operas in history. Ranked by Classic FM as amongst the most famous pieces of classical music in history, the explosive outbursts of the melody perfectly reflect the chaos of Count and Countess Almaviva’s wedding which forms the centrepiece of this opera.

‘Death’

Sibelius’s Valse Triste, by contrast, was written for a drama titled simply ‘Death’. Translated as ‘Sad Waltz’, this haunting and beautifully evocative piece stretches across the emotional canon, taking its listener on a journey through grim formality and joyous exuberance before reaching its overwhelming climax.

Cultural subconscious

Following this will be a performance of Tchaikovsky’s outstanding Violin Concerto, a piece which has permeated deep into the cultural subconscious through its use in everything from Monty Python to The Goonies. Written during his turbulent marriage to a former student and six months after wading into the freezing Moscow River, this piece acts as Tchaikovsky’s escape as he distils his overwhelming emotion into a singularly epic masterpiece.

Masculine melancholy

The evening then concludes with Mendelssohn’s Scottish symphony, featuring the impressions of the “comfortless, inhospitable solitude” of a Scottish walking holiday – a work of deep sensibility and masculine melancholy that grew from the emotions that the stern Scottish landscape and history engendered in the composer’.

Polish conductor Marta Gardolińska wields the baton, and the violin soloist is Russian-born Nikita Boriso-Glebsky. The concert runs for 2 hours, and tickets, ranging from £8.50 to £22, are available online and at the door on the night.

The BSO presents Caledonian Grandeur on Saturday November 2 in Plymouth Guildhall, at 7.30pm.

Philip R Buttall

top image: violin soloist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky