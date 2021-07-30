BSO On Your Doorstep | top-class chamber music

0

In a relatively large city like Plymouth, top-rate performances by top-class performers are currently few and far between, and, were it not for the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO), the situation would be far worse.

Agreed, every walk of life has been affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic, but it would seem that classical music, both instrumental and choral, has almost been singled out for harsher treatment, while sports activities, drinking and eating in pubs, restaurants, and soon, going to night-clubs have emerged almost unscathed, by comparison.

BSO On Your Doorstep

Difficulties in planning events, because of ever-shifting goal posts, have made it very much more difficult to tour with the full-sized BSO outfit, so the orchestra came up with the idea of a series of chamber-music-size concerts, in different parts of the South West, under the catchy title of ‘BSO On Your Doorstep’.

Deserved

It would seem that the BSO may not be back in Plymouth again in 2021, but hopefully, if, and when, normality prevails once more, the previous annual two-visit pattern may fall back into place, perhaps even with the later possibility of a third visit. Both local classical music-lovers, and the city itself, definitely deserve this, especially considering that many smaller cities, towns, and even villages around the UK, have enjoyed far more extensive provision than we have, and for a good number of years now.

The picture above features BSO Principal Bassoon Tammy Thorn, here playing in her regular BSO orchestral role.

You can read my full review here at Seen and Heard International.

Philip R Buttall