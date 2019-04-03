BSO search for a Young Composer-in-Association

0

UK-based composers aged 18 to 30 are invited to apply for BSO Resound’s Young Composer-in-Association, supported by Allianz Musical Insurance. This position will offer one young composer the opportunity to develop their compositional technique and experience in a year long association with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s world-renowned disabled-led ensemble, BSO Resound.

Professional mentorship

The Young Composer-in-Association will get to work with and compose for BSO Resound, benefit from professional mentorship from Alexander Campkin, the ensemble’s Composer-in-Residence, and receive a £500 bursary which is provided by Allianz Musical Insurance, BSO Resound’s supporting partner.

Composing for an inclusive and accessible ensemble

As well as composing for traditional instruments in the ensemble, the Young Composer-in-Association will have the chance to develop their skills in working with new instruments/ Assistive Music Technology and learn about composing for an inclusive and accessible ensemble.

A great opportunity

Lucy Hale was BSO Resound’s Young Composer-in-Association for 2017/18, she said of the experience: “Being Young Composer-in-Association with BSO Resound is a great opportunity. You get to work with first rate musicians who spend time with your music, you learn about the instruments (one of which is very unusual), and you can be introduced to BSO’s partner organisation OpenUp Music to learn about assistive music technology and see the workings of an inclusive youth orchestra. If I could do it all again I’d jump at the chance!”

To read more about Lucy’s experience as BSO Resound’s Young Conductor-in-Association, please click here.

Making history

In 2018, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra (BSO) made history becoming the first orchestra in the world to form a professional disabled-led ensemble. Six months after the ensemble’s creation, BSO Resound became the first disabled-led ensemble to ever perform at the BBC Proms, where they performed the London premiere of Hoping, the second movement of a piece by Alexander Campkin.

Alexander Campkin, BSO Resound Composer-in-Residence, said “This is an invaluable opportunity for a composer to gain experience working with this amazing ensemble. I feel that working with BSO Resound for the last year has really helped me to develop as a composer, so I would strongly recommend young composers to apply. The practical experience of working with professional musicians is immensely beneficial to a composer.”

BSO Resound celebrated its first anniversary with a new corporate partnership which celebrates inclusion. Allianz Musical Insurance, the UK’s No.1 specialist insurer of musical instruments, became the ensemble’s supporting partner in January 2019.

Opportunity for everyone

Clarice Goff, from Allianz Musical Insurance, said: “Allianz Musical Insurance is dedicated to championing inclusivity and opportunity for everyone, which is why we’re delighted to be supporting BSO Resound’s Young Composer-in-Association. We are proud to be supporting the pioneering work of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and BSO Resound, and we’re excited to watch the next Young Composer-in-Association develop and thrive.”

BSO Resound’s Young Composer-in-Association is open to all composers between the ages of 18 and 30, and the BSO encourages applications from composers who would define themselves as disabled.

TO APPLY:

Please provide the following to Alison Holmes at composers@bsorchestra.co.uk

• A CV and cover letter detailing why you are interested in this position (approx. 300 words)

• Example of pieces of compositional work – Digital Scores / Recordings / Audio Exports

The deadline for applications is Friday 10 May 2019 at noon

Philip R Buttall

top image: BSO Resound