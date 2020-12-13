0

For musicians and performers, one of the main problems with the ongoing Covid situation is that it’s hard to predict when there might be any possible relaxation of the current regulations, which effectively makes concerts and musical presentations – as we knew them from pre-Covid days – extremely difficult to arrange, and rehearse for, especially when a larger number of performers is involved, which does make it something of a gamble, from the motivational point of view, as well as financially.

Martyn Warren, Musical Director of local A Cappella vocal ensemble Voces writes:

Diary date

‘This is just a quick update to let you know that the date of the Spring Voces concert has been changed to Saturday May 15, 2021, at the request of the Buckfast Abbey Music Department. Of course, even this deferred date is subject to much uncertainty, but I would nevertheless be grateful if you would put it in your diary.

Many members of Voces, including myself, also sing in the professional Buckfast Abbey Choir. We had a few weeks between lockdowns where we were able to sing polyphony for Sunday Mass, in a rotating octet, but otherwise have been pretty inactive lately.

New CD boost

So the publication of our latest CD on the Ad Fontes label, founded by Buckfast Abbey itself, has given us a welcome psychological boost. Based on Mass for Christmas morning, it really is an excellent disc, in a beautifully-presented and informative package, and worthy of investigation by any Voces fan.

Lest you fear that my judgement is warped by my having played a small part in its production, please take a few moments to check out the introductory video presented by Musical Director Philip Arkwright (also a Voces bass, of course) and listen to some of the sample links. Just click on ‘Puer natus est’ for full details.

With best wishes for Christmas, and in hopes of resuming activities before too long.’

Philip R Buttall