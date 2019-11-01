Charismatic Ruisi Quartet in Teignmouth for Nadsa

0

Nadsa spokesperson Anne White writes: ‘Nadsa concerts is delighted to promote the Ruisi String Quartet for its third concert of this season. Their performance will be given at 7:30pm on Saturday November 16 at the Performing Arts Centre, Teignmouth Community School, Exeter Road, Teignmouth TQ14 9HZ

Expressive

Winners of the Royal Philharmonic Society award for Young British String Players, the critically-acclaimed Ruisi Quartet has established a reputation as a charismatic and expressive young ensemble that is emerging as one of the leading British string quartets of its generation.

Award winning

Founded in 2013 by British/Sicilian brothers Alessandro and Max, the quartet perform regularly throughout the UK and Europe and were winners of the Kirckman Concert Society Artists award for 2018/19, as well as being invited on the prestigious Belcea Quartet Young Artists Scheme. Based in London, the group have given concerts at many leading venues, including the Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, Royal Albert Hall and Conway Hall, plus appearances in Scotland, Spain, Germany and Austria.

The Ruisi Quartet will perform works by Britten, Haydn and Mendelssohn.

Brilliant opener

Britten’s Three Divertimenti were completed when he was 22, receiving their Wigmore Hall premiere in 1936. The mini-suite is a brilliant concert opener for a string quartet, offering lots of fun. The work’s other title ‘Go play, boy, play’ sums up its boisterous energy.

Variety and surprise

Haydn composed his String Quartet, Op 64 No 2 in B minor in 1790 at the age of 58. This was Haydn’s final year (of 30) serving at the court of Esterhazy, making this the work of a mature, well-established and highly regarded composer. It is one of Haydn’s dozen or so quartets in a minor key, and is full of interest, variety and surprise. The slow movement’s serene beauty contrasts with the energy, humour and fire of other movements.

Youthful passion

The String Quartet No 2 in A minor, Op 13,, was composed by Felix Mendelssohn in 1827, a few months after Beethoven’s death. Written when Mendelssohn was 18 years old, it was, despite its official number, his first mature string quartet. Mendelssohn’s love song to his neighbour, Betty Pistor, became its theme, and his close studies of Beethoven’s late quartets show their influence on the young composer. It’s a quartet of youthful passion, rich romanticism, and delightful lyricism’.

Nadsa concerts presents the Ruisi String Quartet on Saturday November 16 in Teignmouth Community School, at 7.30pm. Tickets and further information from the website

Philip R Buttall