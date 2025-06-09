Charlotte Spruit joins PSO for Tchaikovsky’s dazzling Violin Concerto

Violinist Charlotte Spruit, from The Netherlands, is a prize winner of numerous international competitions, including the Young Classical Artists Trust International Auditions 2023. A keen chamber musician and soloist, Charlotte enjoys bringing music to life in both conventional and innovative ways, having collaborated with artist Jérémie Queyras to create performances combining painting and music, and subsequently winning first prize at the Goodmesh Concours in 2022.

Emotional intensity

Here Charlotte joins the PSO to play Tchaikovsky’s dazzling and virtuosic Violin Concerto. One of the most popular in the repertoire, the concerto is brimming with passionate, soaring melodies and emotional intensity with an exhilarating finale!

Celebratory and playful

The concert begins with Brahms’ celebratory and playful Academic Festival Overture. The work was written as a ‘potpourri’ of student drinking songs and was written for the University of Breslau, with Brahms himself conducting the premiere in 1881.

Powerful and melodic

The second part of the concert features Gershwin’s Strike Up the Band, followed by An American in Paris – his lively tone poem depicting an American’s stroll through the vibrant French capital, complete with ‘blues’ and taxi horns! The string section of the orchestra will then be showcased in the moving and melancholic Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber, with its simple and powerful melodic build up.

Vibrant community ensemble

The PSO is a vibrant community ensemble known for performing classical and contemporary works. One of the longest established orchestras in the country, founded in 1875, the PSO celebrates its 150 anniversary in November 2025! Engaging local audiences, it showcases talented musicians and promotes music appreciation in Plymouth and across Devon and Cornwall.

Join them and support your local symphony orchestra and live classical music! Ticket information: www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk

top image: Charlotte Spruit © Marco Borggreve

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