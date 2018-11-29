Christmas and New Year with the BSO

Google+ 0 1

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra bring plenty of cheer this festive season in their collection of Christmas and New Year concerts. Kicking off on 12 December 2018 at Lighthouse, Poole is Britain’s favourite classical Christmas work, Handel’s Messiah.

The Orchestra is joined for this magnificent baroque oratorio by the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus and world-class soloists Mary Bevan, Diana Moore, Stuart Jackson and William Berger with conductor Nicholas McGegan.

BSO Christmas Starts Here

BSO joins Inspiration Choir Southampton for a fabulously festive Christmas extravaganza, ‘Christmas Starts Here’, on Saturday 15 December in Southampton’s Central Hall to capture the merriment and magic of the season. Popular conductor Pete Harrison leads the massed voices of Inspiration in presenting an evening filled with Christmas songs old and new including favourites O Come All Ye Faithful, Ding Dong Merrily On High, For Unto Us A Child Is Born and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Bringing The Snowman to life

Following its resounding success last year, the Orchestra will again bring The Snowman to life with not one but two live screenings at Poole’s Lighthouse on Sunday 16 December, conducted by Hugh Brunt. Cherished by all, The Snowman is the soundtrack to everyone’s Christmas, with 11 year old Leo Ahern and 13 year old Sophie Anderson performing Walking in the Air after successful auditions. Before floating in the moonlit sky, Roald Dahl’s inspired re-telling of Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf will take the audience to an enchanted forest, narrated by CBeebies’ Pui Fan Lee.

Last Night of the Christmas Proms

The hugely popular Last Night of the Christmas Proms returns for another year to Exeter, Poole and Portsmouth, a truly magical concert that is not to be missed. Broadway and West End Star Michael Xavier joins conductor Pete Harrison and the BSO as a soloist for this fun-packed concert. Michael has starred in a number of West End productions including Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A collection of music from films and shows kicks off the concert, including works from The Snowman, Sunset Boulevard, Disney movies and Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals. This evening of Christmassy magic will also see a selection of seasonal favourites including Jingle Bells, White Christmas, Let it Snow, Merry Christmas Everybody and all the favourite festive arrangements by Ron Goodwin.

Festive cheer

There is no better way to join the festive cheer than at our traditional celebration of carols on Sunday 23 December at Poole Lighthouse. Singing along to a great selection of your favourite Christmas carols with the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus, Youth Chorus and Children’s’ Chorus under the direction of Gavin Carr will guaranteed to get even the most Grinch-like of us in the mood for the big day itself. Once in Royal David’s City, O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehemand Joy to the World will be amongst those carols being given the full symphonic treatment.

Get Viennese from Poole to Torquay

The BSO’s annual celebration of all things Viennese returns in the New Year, bringing a fantastic selection of polkas, waltzes and marches to six venues from Poole to Torquay. Conducted by Thomas Rösner, the BSO will transport you to Vienna for an evening with the New Year Johann Strauss Gala, with the exhilarating music of Strauss, including famous waltz The Blue Danube and gorgeous soprano solos from Fflur Wyn.

Christmas and New Year with the BSO in detail:



Handel’s Messiah

Wed 12 Dec Lighthouse, Poole 7.30pm

Inspiration Choir: Christmas starts here

Sat 15 Dec Central Hall, Southampton 7.30pm



The Snowman/Roald Dahl’s Little Red Riding Hood

Sun 16 Dec Lighthouse, Poole 3pm & 7pm



Last Night of the Christmas Proms

Wed 19 Dec Great Hall, Exeter University 7.30pm

Thu 20 Dec Guildhall, Portsmouth 7.30pm

Sat 22 Dec Lighthouse, Poole 7.30pm



Celebration of Christmas Carols

Sun 23 Dec Lighthouse, Poole 7.30pm



New Year Johann Strauss Gala

Tue 1 Jan Lighthouse, Poole 3pm

Wed 2 Jan Great Hall, Exeter University 7.30pm

Fri 4 Jan The Brewhouse, Taunton 7.30pm

Sun 6 Jan Town Hall, Cheltenham 3pm

Fri 11 Jan Princess Theatre, Torquay 7.30pm

Sat 12 Jan Pavillion, Weymouth 7.30pm

For more information or to book tickets, please visit BSOlive.com

Philip R Buttall