Dante Festival inspiring and entertaining in the Tamar Valley

0

Dante Summer Festival – Various Venues in the Tamar Valley

Monday July 8 – Friday July 12 (inclusive)

One of the other nice things about hearing the Dante Quartet playing recently at the University of Plymouth Sherwell Centre, as part of the Arts Institute’s Musica Viva Concert Series, was to catch up with lead violinist, Krysia Osostowicz, whom I’ve had the great privilege to review on a number of occasions over the years.

With the pleasantries over with, Krysia was understandably keen to let me know about this year’s Dante Festival, which would be taking place July. There is a most comprehensive printed brochure available, with full details of every event, and how, and where to book tickets, but here are the main features of this year’s event, highlighted by Krysia, taken from the current brochure.

‘Join the renowned Dante Quartet for a feast of chamber music, in venues ranging from Callington and Calstock to St Endellion. Enjoy exciting and accessible concerts alongside workshops and open rehearsals, scenic walks and delicious shared meals – something to inspire and entertain everyone.

This year’s programme contains a crescendo of great music for strings, including quartets by Haydn, Beethoven and Szymanowski, Schubert’s great Quintet, a glorious Sextet by Brahms, an ever-popular Bach Brandenburg Concerto, and Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Cellos. At St Endellion we premiere a brand-new piece by rising start Joy Lisney, with the talented young players of Trigg Strings.

‘Then, and experience not to be missed: a late-night candlelit performance of Shostakovich’s extraordinary 15th string quartet. Before the final concert in the beautiful church of St Eustachius, the Dantes unravel the thorny mysteries of Beethoven’s Great Fugue, which caused an uproar when first performed. To end the festival on a high, four of Cornwall’s brightest young talents join the Dantes for Mendelssohn’s stunning String Octet – written when the composer was only 16 years old.

‘Whether you live near or far, don’t miss hearing the Dante Quartet and friends playing great music in wonderful venues in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. We look forward to seeing you!’

Monday July 8

Stoke Climsland Church at 7.30pm

DANTE QUARTET with JOY LISNEY (cello)

Haydn Quartet in D, Op 76 No 5

Shostakovich Quartet No 3 in F

Schubert Quintet in C major

Tuesday July 9

Callington Church from 5 to 6.30pm

WORKSHOP with the BUDAPEST CAFÉ ORCHESTRA

Callington Church at 7.30pm

LEGENDS AND ROMANCES with the BUDAPEST CAFÉ ORCHESTRA

Wednesday July 9

Lavethan Barn Blisland from 11.30am to 1pm

OPEN REHEARSAL: BRAHMS SEXTET

St Endellion Church at 7.30pm

DANTE QUARTET with Tim Boulton (viola), Joy Lisney (cello) and Trigg Strings

Glazunov Prelude and Fugue

Bach Brandenburg Concerto

Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Cellos

Joy Lisney Sea Sketches (world premiere)

Brahms Sextet in B flat

St Endellion Church at 9.45pm

DANTE QUARTET

Shostakovich String Quartet No 15

Thursday July 11

Calstock at 3pm

FESTIVAL WALK ALONG THE TAMAR

The Old Chapel, Calstock at 6pm

SUPPER WITH THE MUSICIANS

The Old Chapel, Calstock at 8pm

DANTE QUARTET

Stanford Quartet No 1 in G

Howells Quartet No 3, ‘In Gloucestershire’

Szymanowski Quartet No 2

Friday July 12

St Eustachius Parish Hall, from 4.30 to 5.30pm

FESTIVAL TEA

St Eustachius Church from 5.45 to 6.30pm

BEETHOVEN’S GREAT FUGUE: A ROUGH GUIDE

St Eustachius Church at 7.15pm

DANTE QUARTET with Anna Brigham, Elena Sidman, Jake Montgomery-Smith, and Joseph Barker

Beethoven Quartet in B flat, Op 130, with the Great Fugue

Mendelssohn Octet for Strings

Box Office enquiries: 07583 050581 / email: boxoffice@dantefestival.org

Full programme details, maps for the concert venues and details of the best hotels and B&Bs are all available on the festival website.

For general enquiries, call, or email the Box Office.