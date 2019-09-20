0

Dartington Community Choir (DCC) has just announced final details for its next concert on Sunday December 9 in The Great Hall Dartington at 7.30pm.

It will be performing Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius under the baton of Simon Capet, together with the Dartington Sinfonietta. They have assembled a particularly fine set of soloists for the event – Alison Kettlewell (mezzo-soprano), David Webb (tenor), and James Platt (bass).

DCC spokesperson Hilary Tuppen writes: ‘Based on the famous poem of Cardinal Newman, Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius follows the journey of a sick old man through death, divine judgement and finally towards redemption.

‘The piece has a rich Wagnerian style combined with emotional energy – Elgar uses musical motifs to provide a heart-rending expression of anguish and the consciousness of sin, juxtaposed with lyrical passages of tenderness and hope.a Like his Enigma Variations, Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius has become a much-loved national treasure.’

Tickets £19 / students and U16s £7.50 are on sale at the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) or online

Philip R Buttall

top image: DCC with inset David Webb (L) and Alison Kettlewell (R)