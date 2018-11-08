Devon Baroque joins with Welsh Camerata in a special afternoon Christmas Concert at Dartington

Google+ 0 1

Sunday December 2 at 3.15pm in the Great Hall, Dartington

The next Devon Baroque concert will be on Sunday 2nd December at 3.15pm in The Great Hall, Dartington.

This will be a special Christmas concert featuring Welsh Camerata in choral works by Buxtehude and Charpentier, a Bach Cantata, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, and Torelli’s Pastorale per il Natale. More details are available on the Devon Baroque website. (Please note the starting time).

Early-Music spokesperson Jasper Solomon added: ‘You may also be interested in a performance of Handel’s Messiah in Exeter Cathedral with Devon Baroque and the choir of Exeter Cathedral Music, conducted by Timothy Noon at 2.30pm on Sunday 9th December. Again, see the Devon Baroque website for booking information.’

Philip R Buttall