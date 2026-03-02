Devon Philharmonic Orchestra | a few favourite things

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Exeter Cathedral under the baton of Benjamin Voce. The evening offers a programme of their departing leader’s, Clare Smith, favourite pieces and features Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, a monumental work of resistance to a crushing dictatorship, Verdi’s rousing Overture to La Forza del Destino and Vaughan William’s atmospheric Fantasia on a theme of Thomas Tallis.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of BASICS Devon, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to providing 24/7 pre-hospital emergency care across one of the UK’s most rural counties.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £20, £17, £15 and £13 (students £8.50, £7.50 and £6.50 and under 16s £5) and are available from Ticketsource or by linking through from the orchestra’s site.

For more information about Devon Philharmonic Orchestra visit their website or find them on Facebook or Instagram.

Related