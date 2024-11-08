Devon Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Exeter Cathedral under the baton of Music Director, Benjamin Voce. The evening opens with Beethoven’s dramatic Egmont Overture, before the orchestra is joined by Exeter University Chapel Choir for Brahms’s Schicksalslied. This evening of fabulous music is rounded off with Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of Hospiscare, an independent local charity, which has been supporting people in Devon living with life-limiting illnesses for over 40 years, providing support at home, a specialist palliative care ward, outpatients clinics, and supportive therapies.

The event takes place on Saturday 23 November 2024 Adult tickets for the nave are available at £20, £17 or £15 if purchased online in advance; all will be £20 on the night. Side aisle tickets are £13 purchased in advance but will be £15 on the night. Student tickets £10, £8.50, £7.50 and £6.50 in advance. Under 16s £5 (all areas). Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/devonphilharmonicorchestra/t-gamvgpv or by linking through from https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk/whatson.

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Related