Devon Philharmonic Orchestra bids farewell to Leo Geyer

On Saturday 29 April Devon Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Exeter Cathedral under the baton of outgoing Music Director, Leo Geyer, who is leaving DPO after six fantastic years.

For Leo’s farewell concert, DPO is joining forces with Exeter Cathedral Choir for a performance of Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms.

The programme also features the first live performance one of Leo’s own compositions for clarinet quartet, Promise of Spring, written in March 2020 amid the Covid-19 crisis. Barber’s emotionally charged Adagio for Strings and Sibelius’s epic Symphony No 2 complete the programme.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of the RD&E Charity, which supports the often life-saving work that takes place across the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust. The funds it raises are used to make significant improvements to patient facilities and the clinical environment, and to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment, building upon and enhancing the work that can be achieved with NHS funding for the benefit of all.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £20, £17, £15 and £13 and are available from Get your tickets or through the Devon Philharmonic Orchestra site.

top image: Courtesy of Paula Fernley Photography