Devon Philharmonic Orchestra | delightful spring concert

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra Spring Concert
Saturday 30 April 2022 at 7.30pm
Devon Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to be returning to Exeter Cathedral on Saturday 30 April at 7:30pm for a delightful spring concert featuring Copland’s evocative El Salon Mexico inspired by Mexican folk and dance music and Gershwin’s ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue.
Welcome
DPO is excited to welcome Robin Stephenson, pianist with Ensemble Philéa, as the soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, a 1920s classic, which fuses symphonic music with American jazz. The evening ends with Tchaikovsky’s dramatic and emotionally powerful epic Symphony No. 4.
Support
DPO is proud to be supporting the Exeter and District Kidney Patients’ Association through this concert. Exeter and District Kidney Patients’ Association provides support to pre-dialysis, dialysis and transplant patients and their carers in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.
Tickets
Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £20, £17, £15 and £13 (ticket price includes a programme for the concert) and are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/devonphilharmonicorchestra/t-onlnko or by linking through from https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk/whatson.
Devon Philharmonic Orchestra | web | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
top image: Leo Geyer. Courtesy of Paula Fernley
