Devon Philharmonic Orchestra official launch concert

0

EMG Orchestra spokesperson Ellen Stratton writes: ‘On Saturday November 2 the orchestra formerly known as EMG Symphony Orchestra is excited to return to Exeter Cathedral for their first performance as Devon Philharmonic Orchestra under their Music Director, Leo Geyer. The concert marks the official launch of the orchestra’s rebrand, which reflects the quality, energy and scale of its 80-strong membership, which is drawn from across the county.

Philippa Mo

Devon Philharmonic and Leo are delighted to welcome violinist Philippa Mo, who joins the orchestra for Dvorak’s lyrical Violin Concerto. The programme also features Ligeti’s atmospheric, dream-like Lontanoand Shostakovich’s politically brave, emotional Symphony No.5.

Children’s Hospice South West

There will be a retiring collection in aid of Children’s Hospice South West, who provide a wide range of hospice care for children with life-limiting conditions and their whole family across the South West, including respite and short breaks, emergency care, palliative care and end of life care.

Tickets for this concert cost £17, £14, £12 and £10 (concessions for students and under-16s) and are available from Exeter Tourist Information, Dix’s Field, Exeter, 01392 665885 (9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday – Saturday), online from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/devonphilharmonicorchestra, or on the door (cash payments only please).

For more information about Devon Philharmonic Orchestra please visit https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk, find them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.

The Devon Philharmonic Orchestra’s rebrand launch concert takes place on Saturday November 2, 2019 in Exeter Cathedral 7.30pm

Philip R Buttall

top image: Devon Philharmonic Orchestra with Philippa Mo (inset)