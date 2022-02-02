Devon Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to Exeter Cathedral

0

After a packed November concert, Devon Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to be returning to Exeter Cathedral on Saturday 30 April at 7:30pm.

The spring concert offers a full-length programme, featuring Copland’s evocative El Salon Mexico, Gershwin’s ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue and rounding off the evening with Tchaikovsky’s powerful epic Symphony No. 4. DPO is delighted to welcome Robin Stephenson, pianist with Ensemble Philéa, as the soloist in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, a 1920s classic, which fuses symphonic music with American jazz.

Through this event, DPO is proud to be supporting the Exeter and District Kidney Patients’ Association, which supports pre-dialysis, dialysis and transplant patients and their carers in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £20, £17, £15 and £13 (ticket price includes a programme for the concert and are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/devonphilharmonicorchestra/t-onlnko or by linking through from https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk/whatson.

For more information about Devon Philharmonic Orchestra please visit https://www.devonphilharmonicorchestra.co.uk, find them on Facebook or Instagram or follow us on Twitter.

Top image: DPO courtesy of Paula Fernley