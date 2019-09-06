Divertimento announces its Autumn concert series

0

Divertimento spokesperson, well-known cellist Vicky Evans, writes about their musical places over the next few months.

Vicky commented: ‘The first concert of the season is Saturday, September 7 in St Werburgh’s Church, Wembury at 7.30pm. We will be joined our friend and flautist Judith Hall, in a delightful programme of music for flute and strings. This is the programme that we performed at Sharpham House a few months ago, and comprises flute quartets by Mozart, Rossini & Beethoven, solo flute music by Honegger and Debussy and a wonderful Passacaglia violin & viola duet by Handel/Halvorsen.

Following the flute quartet concert, we look forward to welcoming you to our Autumn series of string quartet concerts with a very varied and interesting programme:

Haydn’s String Quartet op 50 no 6 in D is well=known for the use of ‘bariolage’ in the last movement. What is ‘bariolage’?…….well suffice it to say it earned the quartet its nickname “The Frog”.

String Quartet No. 2, also known by its other title “Company”, is by American composer Philip Glass. This short minimalist composition was composed in 1983 in New York City. (Minimal music is a form of art music that employs limited or minimal musical materials. In the Western art music tradition, the American composers La Monte Young, Terry Riley, Steve Reich, and Philip Glass are credited with being among the first to develop compositional techniques that exploit a minimal approach).

La Oracioìn del Torero (The Bullfighter’s Prayer) is a tone poem composed in 1925 by Joaquin Turina. It portrays the contrast between the hubbub of the bullfighting arena, the fiesta, and the devotion of the Toreadors praying to God for protection’.

Vicky goes on to say: ‘We are very grateful to the Vaughan Williams Charitable Trust for sponsoring our performances of Vaughan Williams First String Quartet, which comprises the second half of our concert, and is an exciting, individual work which is sometimes lively and robust with the inevitable folk-tune, and at other times contemplative and trance-like’.

Saturday 5th October, 3pm in Lustleigh Village Hall

The Divertimento String Quartet. String Quartets by Haydn, Turina, Glass and Vaughan Williams.

Tickets £15 • Under 18s free from Lustleigh Dairy, Will Carnell 01647 277270, or on the door

Sunday 6th October, 3pm at Minstrels Music Centre, Canworthy Water, between Launceston/Bude

Tickets £15 on the door, £13 in advance, under-18’s free from Divertimento 01803 863677 orenquiries@divertimento.uk.com.

Sunday 13th October, 4pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham

Tickets £15 on the door, £13 in advance, under-18’s free, from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392-877895.

Saturday 19th October, 7.30pm at Sherwell United Church, Plymouth.

Tickets £15 on the door, £13 in advance, under-26’s free from Divertimento 01803 863677 or enquiries@divertimento.uk.com.

Sunday 20th October, 3pm at St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes.

Tickets £15 on the door, £13 in advance, under-18’s free from

Divertimento 01803 863677, enquiries@divertimento.uk.com or Drift Records, 103 High St, Totnes.

Sunday 27th October, 3pm at Kingsbridge Methodist Church

Tickets £15 on the door, £13 in advance, under-18’s free from Divertimento 01803 863677 or enquiries@divertimento.uk.com or Kingsbridge TIC.

Philip R Buttall

