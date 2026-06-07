Dynamic choral music | Exon Singers host their famed summer festival

The Exon Singers host their annual Summer Festival in Tavistock, performing a dynamic mix of Renaissance and contemporary choral music. The 58th annual festival runs from 28 July to 2 August, primarily based at St Eustachius’ Parish Church (5A Plymouth Rd) under the directorship of Joseph Judge.

Festival Highlights & Details:

Main Venues: Evening and daytime performances take place at St. Eustachius’ Church , with some relaxed lunchtime recitals scheduled at the nearby National Trust Buckland Abbey .

Evening and daytime performances take place at , with some relaxed lunchtime recitals scheduled at the nearby National Trust . Key Events: The festival features major choral services, full concerts, a “Come and Sing” workshop (July 31, 2026), and free Compline and Eucharist services.

The festival features major choral services, full concerts, a “Come and Sing” workshop (July 31, 2026), and free Compline and Eucharist services. Ticket Pricing: Tickets typically range from £15 to £18 for evening concerts, while lunchtime recitals are generally free (or free with property admission at Buckland Abbey). Admission is free for anyone under 18.

For the complete 2026 performance schedule and to book your tickets in advance, check the Exon Singers Festival page or their official website.

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