Early music events in the South West

Early-Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the February/March/April listing. The March/April/May listing will be published towards the end of February.
Please note that the Totnes Early Music Society (TEMS) concert on March 9 with ‘Duo Dorado’, included in last month’s list, has been cancelled!’.
March
Sunday March 3 at 3pm
St. John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes
Devon Telemann Ensemble: Mary Eade, Anna Cockroft, Brenda Willoughby, Pam Canter, Andrew Gillett, Vicky Evans, Pat Butterly
Handel, Bach, Telemann, Mancini and Dittersdorf
Tickets £13 on the door, under-18s free, from Divertimento 01803 863677; Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes, 01803 866828 or at the door.
Tuesday 5 at 7pm
Mount Kelly College, Tavistock PL19 0HZ
Chamber Philharmonic of Europe with Kyrill Gussarof. – trumpet
Programme to include:
Bach: Violin Concerto in E
Albinoni: Trumpet Concerto
Nielsen: Little Suite for Strings
Vivaldi: Concerto in G minor.
Tickets £15, u18s free, from ticket source
Saturday 9 at 7pm
Salvation Army Temple, Friar’s Gate, Exeter EX2 4AY
Exeter Bach Society: Musical Director: Jonathan Wood, Orchestra Leader: Anna Cockroft
J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion
Tickets: £18 (advance £15), Student 1/2 price, child FREE)
Exeter Tourist Information: Telephone 01392 665885
Thursday 14 at 7.30pm
Wellhayes Vineyard, Wellhayes Farm, Clayhanger, nr. Tiverton EX16 7NY
Friday 15 at 11am
Bridport Arts Centre, South Street, Bridport DT6 3NR
Friday 15 at 7.30pm
Ilminster Arts Centre, East Street, Ilminster TA19 0AN
Saturday 16 at 7.30pm
CICCIC, Memorial Hall, Paul Street, Taunton, Taunton TA1 3PF
Sara Deborah and Friends: Sara Deborah Timossi (violin), Lucy Scotchmer (cello), Johan Lofving (theorbo & guitar).
BiberSonata no. 1 in A
BoismortierTrio Sonata for cello, violin & bc and Sonata for guitar, violin & bc
BertaliCiaconna in C
Abel Trio Sonata
TartiniSonata no. 10 in G minor Kapsberger Canario for solo theorbo
Porro/MozartGrand Trio
PaganiniCantabile for violin & guitar
GiulianiSerenade in A minor
Tickets £15 (Bridport £12) . See concertsinthewest for how to book.
Saturday 16 at 7.30pm
Buckfast Abbey
Voces, directed by Martyn Warren
Have Mercy: penitence, redemption and beauty reflected in Renaissance choral music.
Tickets £10 from Buckfast.org.uk/boxoffice
Saturday 16 at 7.30pm
The Minster Church of St. Andrew’s, Plymouth
University of Plymouth Choral Society and Sinfonia, Musical Director Alice Dennis BEM
J.S. Bach: Magnificat
Handel: Zadok the Priest
Handel: The King Shall Rejoice
A selection of baroque duets from the 18th century masters
Tickets £15 (U26 £6) from 01752 585050 or theartsinstitute@plymouth.ac.uk
Thursday 21 at 7.30pm
Wells Cathedral
Organ recital for Lent by Jeremy Cole
Bach: seasonal chorale preludes from Orgelbüchlein, extracts from Clavier-Übung III and works by Buxtehude & Pachelbel.
Admission free. Retiring collection in aid of Wells Cathedral Music.
Saturday 23 at 7.30pm
St. Mary’s Church, Totnes
The Telling: Clare Norburn (soprano/director), Ariane Prussner (mezzo soprano), Leah Stuttard (harp) plus an actress.
Vision: The imagined Testimony of Hildegard von Bingen
A multimedia, candle-lit event of light, sound, music and storytelling with an imagined narrative by Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179).
Tickets in advance £13 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington or £14 (£5 for under 18s) on the door.
This is a TEMS concert, part-funded by Arts Council of England and in association with The Arts at Dartington.
TEMS
April
Saturday 6 at 7.30pm
St. Martin’s Church, Church Street, Liskeard PL14 3AQ
East Cornwall Bach Choir, dir. Chris Howarth
“Brilliant Baroque” including Handel’s Coronation Anthems
Tickets £12 Students £6 Children 12 years and under free from Liskeard TIC 01579349148, online at ecbc or on the door.
Sunday 14 at 7pm
Plymouth Guildhall PL1 2BJ
Plymouth Philharmonic Choir
Bach: St. Matthew Passion
Tickets £19 at the door, £17 in advance, Students and children £5, from 01822 853791
Wednesday 17 at 12.30pm
Glenorchy United Reformed Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth EX8 1PL
Stella Maris Trio: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytsaka (mezzo-sop.)
Duets and piano works by Handel, Bach, Pergolesi, Vivaldi & more.
Free entry. Retiring collection.
Saturday 27 at 7.30pm
St. Mary’s Church, Totnes
Syrinx: bagpipes, shawms, dulcians, deutsche schalmei, baroque oboes and bassoon.
Music from Dufay and Morley through to Handel and Telemann.
Tickets in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door £14/£5.
This Totnes Early Music Society concert is in association with The Arts at Dartington.
May
Sunday 19 at 6.30pm
Church of St. John the Baptist, Wellington TA21 8QY
Blackdowns Early Music Projects
Felix Austriae: Vienna and the Sound of Habsburg Power
Gabrieli: Diligam te Domine
Velenti: Missa Diligam te Domine
Hassler: Omnes gentes
Bertali: Dixit Dominus
Priuli: Magnificat
This concert is part of the BEMP Spring Festival 2019
Tickets £15, students £8, under 12s Free, available now from ticket source and from Taunton TIC from 30th March 01823 340470.
Friday 24 at 6.30pm
All Saints’ Church, Culmstock
The Lute Family: a lecture/recital by Lynda Sayce
This concert is part of the BEMP Spring Festival 2019
Tickets are available from 12th February at ticket source or from Taunton TIC 01823 340470.
Philip R Buttall
top image: Chamber Philharmonic of Europe
