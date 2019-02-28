Early music events in the South West

1

Early-Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the February/March/April listing. The March/April/May listing will be published towards the end of February.

Please note that the Totnes Early Music Society (TEMS) concert on March 9 with ‘Duo Dorado’, included in last month’s list, has been cancelled!’.

March

Sunday March 3 at 3pm

St. John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes

Devon Telemann Ensemble: Mary Eade, Anna Cockroft, Brenda Willoughby, Pam Canter, Andrew Gillett, Vicky Evans, Pat Butterly

Handel, Bach, Telemann, Mancini and Dittersdorf

Tickets £13 on the door, under-18s free, from Divertimento 01803 863677; Drift Records, 103 High Street, Totnes, 01803 866828 or at the door.

Tuesday 5 at 7pm

Mount Kelly College, Tavistock PL19 0HZ

Chamber Philharmonic of Europe with Kyrill Gussarof. – trumpet

Programme to include:

Bach: Violin Concerto in E

Albinoni: Trumpet Concerto

Nielsen: Little Suite for Strings

Vivaldi: Concerto in G minor.

Tickets £15, u18s free, from ticket source



Saturday 9 at 7pm

Salvation Army Temple, Friar’s Gate, Exeter EX2 4AY

Exeter Bach Society: Musical Director: Jonathan Wood, Orchestra Leader: Anna Cockroft

J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion

Tickets: £18 (advance £15), Student 1/2 price, child FREE)

Exeter Tourist Information: Telephone 01392 665885

Thursday 14 at 7.30pm

Wellhayes Vineyard, Wellhayes Farm, Clayhanger, nr. Tiverton EX16 7NY

Friday 15 at 11am

Bridport Arts Centre, South Street, Bridport DT6 3NR

Friday 15 at 7.30pm

Ilminster Arts Centre, East Street, Ilminster TA19 0AN

Saturday 16 at 7.30pm

CICCIC, Memorial Hall, Paul Street, Taunton, Taunton TA1 3PF

Sara Deborah and Friends: Sara Deborah Timossi (violin), Lucy Scotchmer (cello), Johan Lofving (theorbo & guitar).

BiberSonata no. 1 in A

BoismortierTrio Sonata for cello, violin & bc and Sonata for guitar, violin & bc

BertaliCiaconna in C

Abel Trio Sonata

TartiniSonata no. 10 in G minor Kapsberger Canario for solo theorbo

Porro/MozartGrand Trio

PaganiniCantabile for violin & guitar

GiulianiSerenade in A minor

Tickets £15 (Bridport £12) . See concertsinthewest for how to book.

Saturday 16 at 7.30pm

Buckfast Abbey

Voces, directed by Martyn Warren

Have Mercy: penitence, redemption and beauty reflected in Renaissance choral music.

Tickets £10 from Buckfast.org.uk/boxoffice

Saturday 16 at 7.30pm

The Minster Church of St. Andrew’s, Plymouth

University of Plymouth Choral Society and Sinfonia, Musical Director Alice Dennis BEM

J.S. Bach: Magnificat

Handel: Zadok the Priest

Handel: The King Shall Rejoice

A selection of baroque duets from the 18th century masters

Tickets £15 (U26 £6) from 01752 585050 or theartsinstitute@plymouth.ac.uk

Thursday 21 at 7.30pm

Wells Cathedral

Organ recital for Lent by Jeremy Cole

Bach: seasonal chorale preludes from Orgelbüchlein, extracts from Clavier-Übung III and works by Buxtehude & Pachelbel.

Admission free. Retiring collection in aid of Wells Cathedral Music.

Saturday 23 at 7.30pm

St. Mary’s Church, Totnes

The Telling: Clare Norburn (soprano/director), Ariane Prussner (mezzo soprano), Leah Stuttard (harp) plus an actress.

Vision: The imagined Testimony of Hildegard von Bingen

A multimedia, candle-lit event of light, sound, music and storytelling with an imagined narrative by Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179).

Tickets in advance £13 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington or £14 (£5 for under 18s) on the door.

This is a TEMS concert, part-funded by Arts Council of England and in association with The Arts at Dartington.

TEMS

April

Saturday 6 at 7.30pm

St. Martin’s Church, Church Street, Liskeard PL14 3AQ

East Cornwall Bach Choir, dir. Chris Howarth

“Brilliant Baroque” including Handel’s Coronation Anthems

Tickets £12 Students £6 Children 12 years and under free from Liskeard TIC 01579349148, online at ecbc or on the door.

Sunday 14 at 7pm

Plymouth Guildhall PL1 2BJ

Plymouth Philharmonic Choir

Bach: St. Matthew Passion

Tickets £19 at the door, £17 in advance, Students and children £5, from 01822 853791

Wednesday 17 at 12.30pm

Glenorchy United Reformed Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth EX8 1PL

Stella Maris Trio: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytsaka (mezzo-sop.)

Duets and piano works by Handel, Bach, Pergolesi, Vivaldi & more.

Free entry. Retiring collection.

Saturday 27 at 7.30pm

St. Mary’s Church, Totnes

Syrinx: bagpipes, shawms, dulcians, deutsche schalmei, baroque oboes and bassoon.

Music from Dufay and Morley through to Handel and Telemann.

Tickets in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door £14/£5.

This Totnes Early Music Society concert is in association with The Arts at Dartington.

May

Sunday 19 at 6.30pm

Church of St. John the Baptist, Wellington TA21 8QY

Blackdowns Early Music Projects

Felix Austriae: Vienna and the Sound of Habsburg Power

Gabrieli: Diligam te Domine

Velenti: Missa Diligam te Domine

Hassler: Omnes gentes

Bertali: Dixit Dominus

Priuli: Magnificat

This concert is part of the BEMP Spring Festival 2019

Tickets £15, students £8, under 12s Free, available now from ticket source and from Taunton TIC from 30th March 01823 340470.

Friday 24 at 6.30pm

All Saints’ Church, Culmstock

The Lute Family: a lecture/recital by Lynda Sayce

This concert is part of the BEMP Spring Festival 2019

Tickets are available from 12th February at ticket source or from Taunton TIC 01823 340470.

Philip R Buttall

top image: Chamber Philharmonic of Europe