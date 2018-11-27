Early Music in the South West winter listing

Early Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the December/January/February Early Music in the South West listing. The January/February/March 2019 listing will appear towards the end of December. If you know of an early music event in Cornwall, Devon & Somerset that I have not included, please let me have details by email.’
December
Saturday 1 at 7:30pm
St. Andrew’s Minster, Plymouth PL1 2AD
London Concertante Chamber Ensemble
“Vivaldi by Candlelight”
Vivaldi: Autumn and Winter from The Four Seasons
Handel: Concerto Grosso op. 6 no.7
Bach: Violin Concerto in A minor
Pachelbel: Canon in D
Corelli: Christmas Concerto
Tickets £19, £24, £28 from 0333 666 3366 or online at ticketsource.co.uk (booking fee £2).
Sunday 2 at 3.15pm
The Great Hall, Dartington
Devon Baroque with the Welsh Camerata Choir – musical director: Andrew Wilson-Dickson
A Baroque Christmas
Torelli: Pastorale per il S.S. Natale
Bach: Cantata 61 ‘Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland’
Esterhazy: Dormi Jesu Dulcissime & Puer Natus
Buxtehude: Das neugeborne Kinderlein & In Dulci Jubilo
Gifford: Rejoice ye Tenants of the Earth
Corelli: Christmas Concerto
Charpentier: In Navitatem
Tickets: £18 (£5 students & under 18s) from Dartington Box Office, 01808 847070 or www.dartington.org/whats-on
Saturday 8 at 7.30pm
Buckfast Abbey
VOCES, director Martyn Warren
Renaissance choral music for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
Tickets £10 from www.buckfast.org.uk/boxoffice or the Abbey Bookshop or on the door.
Saturday 8 at 7pm
Wells Cathedral
Wells Cathedral Oratorio Society with Music for Awhile (on period instruments) cond.: Matthew Owens
Handel: Messiah
Tickets £12 – £28 from Wells Cathedral Shop Box Office 01749 672773, www.wcos.org.uk or on the door.
Sunday 9 at 2.30pm
Exeter Cathedral
Exeter Cathedral Choir, conductor: Timothy Noon with Devon Baroque
Handel: Messiah
Tickets £10 – £22 (under 18s £5 in all areas) from 01392 285983 and online at www.exeter-cathedral.org.uk
Sunday 9 at 7.30pm
The Great Hall, Dartington
Dartington Community Choir, conductor Simon Capet
Ryba: Czech Christmas Mass
Handel: Dixit Dominus
Tickets £19; students and U16s £7.50 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at www.dartington.org/whats-on
Thursday 13 & Friday 14 at 7.30pm
James Wyatt Music Room, Powderham Castle, Kenton EX6 8JQ
Powderham Consort with Divertimento, conductor Brian Northcott
Handel: Messiah
Tickets: £16 (students £8) from 01626 890243 or online at www.musicinthecastle.co.uk
January
Saturday 5 at 5pm
St Nicholas Priory, Mint Lane, Exeter EX4
QUEENS IN BAROQUE OPERA: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytska (mezzo sop.)
Georg Friderick Handel
Claudio Monteverdi
Johann Adolph Hasse
Giovanni Giacomelli & more
Tickets: £10 on the door
Friday 18 at 7.30pm
United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes
Flauti D’Echo: Tabea Debus and Olwen Foulkes – recorders, with Toby Carr – theorbo
Awake Thou Wintry Earth
Music from Monteverdi and Purcell to Vivaldi and Handel arranged for recorders.
Tickets for non-members in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door.
February
Sunday 17 at 3pm
Dartington Great Hall
Devon Baroque
Programme t.b.c.
Tickets £18/ £5 students/under 18s
