Early Music in the South West winter listing

Early Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the December/January/February Early Music in the South West listing. The January/February/March 2019 listing will appear towards the end of December. If you know of an early music event in Cornwall, Devon & Somerset that I have not included, please let me have details by email.’

December

Saturday 1 at 7:30pm

St. Andrew’s Minster, Plymouth PL1 2AD

London Concertante Chamber Ensemble

“Vivaldi by Candlelight”

Vivaldi: Autumn and Winter from The Four Seasons

Handel: Concerto Grosso op. 6 no.7

Bach: Violin Concerto in A minor

Pachelbel: Canon in D

Corelli: Christmas Concerto

Tickets £19, £24, £28 from 0333 666 3366 or online at ticketsource.co.uk (booking fee £2).

Sunday 2 at 3.15pm

The Great Hall, Dartington

Devon Baroque with the Welsh Camerata Choir – musical director: Andrew Wilson-Dickson

A Baroque Christmas

Torelli: Pastorale per il S.S. Natale

Bach: Cantata 61 ‘Nun Komm der Heiden Heiland’

Esterhazy: Dormi Jesu Dulcissime & Puer Natus

Buxtehude: Das neugeborne Kinderlein & In Dulci Jubilo

Gifford: Rejoice ye Tenants of the Earth

Corelli: Christmas Concerto

Charpentier: In Navitatem

Tickets: £18 (£5 students & under 18s) from Dartington Box Office, 01808 847070 or www.dartington.org/whats-on

Saturday 8 at 7.30pm

Buckfast Abbey

VOCES, director Martyn Warren

Renaissance choral music for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Tickets £10 from www.buckfast.org.uk/boxoffice or the Abbey Bookshop or on the door.

Saturday 8 at 7pm

Wells Cathedral

Wells Cathedral Oratorio Society with Music for Awhile (on period instruments) cond.: Matthew Owens

Handel: Messiah

Tickets £12 – £28 from Wells Cathedral Shop Box Office 01749 672773, www.wcos.org.uk or on the door.

Sunday 9 at 2.30pm

Exeter Cathedral

Exeter Cathedral Choir, conductor: Timothy Noon with Devon Baroque

Handel: Messiah

Tickets £10 – £22 (under 18s £5 in all areas) from 01392 285983 and online at www.exeter-cathedral.org.uk

Sunday 9 at 7.30pm

The Great Hall, Dartington

Dartington Community Choir, conductor Simon Capet

Ryba: Czech Christmas Mass

Handel: Dixit Dominus

Tickets £19; students and U16s £7.50 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at www.dartington.org/whats-on

Thursday 13 & Friday 14 at 7.30pm

James Wyatt Music Room, Powderham Castle, Kenton EX6 8JQ

Powderham Consort with Divertimento, conductor Brian Northcott

Handel: Messiah

Tickets: £16 (students £8) from 01626 890243 or online at www.musicinthecastle.co.uk

January

Saturday 5 at 5pm

St Nicholas Priory, Mint Lane, Exeter EX4

QUEENS IN BAROQUE OPERA: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytska (mezzo sop.)

Georg Friderick Handel

Claudio Monteverdi

Johann Adolph Hasse

Giovanni Giacomelli & more

Tickets: £10 on the door

Friday 18 at 7.30pm

United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes

Flauti D’Echo: Tabea Debus and Olwen Foulkes – recorders, with Toby Carr – theorbo

Awake Thou Wintry Earth

Music from Monteverdi and Purcell to Vivaldi and Handel arranged for recorders.

Tickets for non-members in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door.

February



Sunday 17 at 3pm

Dartington Great Hall

Devon Baroque

Programme t.b.c.

Tickets £18/ £5 students/under 18s

Philip R Buttall

top image: Girls from Exeter Cathedral Choir