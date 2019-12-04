0

East Cornwall Bach Choir (ECBC) spokesperson Nigel Cooper writes: ‘We find ourselves once again in the magnificent parish church of St Petroc’s, Bodmin during its spectacular annual Christmas Tree Festival, to present our Christmas concert, which this year features two exciting and energetic early choral works by Benjamin Britten (1913-76) – A Ceremony of Carols and St Nicolas, dating from the 1940s, but still as fresh as if they’d been written yesterday.

The concert’s title – Wolcum Yole!– is the title of a carol from Britten’s Ceremony of Carols, and we have chosen it as an over-all description of this evening, which sets out to welcome Christmas once more, and to set the scene for this wonderful time of the year!’

The Choir will once more be under the baton of Chris Howarth, with pianists Jonathan Delbridge and Paul Comeau, harpist Katie McClaughry, and Robert Christie (organ). Nick Hawker will be the tenor soloist.

Wolcum Yole by East Cornwall Bach Choir is on Saturday December 14 at St Petroc’s Church, Bodmin at 7.30pm

Tickets (Adults £10, Students £6, and Children 12 and under free) are available from Bodmin Tourist Office (01208 76616), Liskeard Tourist Information (01579 349148), Online at www.ecbc.co.uk They are also available from Choir Members and at the door on the night, subject to availability.

Philip R Buttall