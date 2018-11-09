Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius performed by Plymouth Philharmonic Choir & Plymouth Symphony Orchestra in an exciting collaboration

Google+ 0 1

Sunday November 25 in Plymouth Guildhall at 7.30pm

On Sunday 25 November at 7.30pm the Plymouth Philharmonic Choir and Plymouth Symphony Orchestra perform together for the first time in Edward Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius.

Local musical forces

These two local musical forces will be joined by soloists Alison Kettlewell (mezzo-soprano), Jonathan Stoughton (tenor) and Eddie Wade (baritone).

The Dream of Gerontius is considered to be the best and is definitely the most well-known of Elgar’s oratorios, as well as being perhaps one of classical music’s greatest works.

Profoundly beautiful music

Elgar’s Roman Catholic faith drew him to a text by John Henry Newman which explores the journey of a devout man’s soul through death, divine judgement and purgatory to eternal peace. It is devoutly religious and meaningful as well as being profoundly beautiful music.

Sir Edward Elgar himself described this work as being ‘the best of me’. Gerontius became widely recognised as the first great English oratorio since those of Handel, some 150 years earlier and its beauty and depth of expression remain widely admired.

One of the longest-established orchestras

Plymouth Symphony Orchestra performs regularly across the region under the baton of Anne Kimber, who will be conducting this concert. The ensemble is one of the longest-established orchestras in the country and attracts many distinguished soloists.

As one of the largest choral societies in the South West, with over 160 members, the Plymouth Philharmonic Choir, founded in 1970, perform three large-scale concerts a year under Musical Director Christopher Fletcher.

One-off performance

This one-off performance is expected to be a sell-out – so buy your tickets soon! £16 in advance and £18 on the door, Children & Students £5

Tickets are available from the Choir ticket manager: 01822 853791, Mannamead News, Plymouth 01752 661451, Mainly Stationery, 9 Duke St, Tavistock and online at wegottickets.com. Or visit plymouthsymphony.co.uk or plymouthphilchoir.org for more information.

top image: Plymouth Philharmonic Choir

Philip R Buttall