Elizabeth-Jane Baldry’s harp sparkles in entertaining journey

Elizabeth-Jane Baldry (Harp)

Sunday May 12 in the Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Plymouth, at 3pm

Nonagenarian concert-promoter Jeanie Moore MVO writes about the next event in the 26th International Concert Series at Plymouth’s Duke of Cornwall Hotel, featuring a Harp Recital by Elizabeth-Jane Baldry: ‘Elizabeth-Jane Baldry presents a sparkling programme, ideal for an afternoon, taking her audience on an entertaining journey through the history of harp music. She will perform captivating harp solos from five centuries – refined Renaissance, glittering Baroque, naughty Victorian Fairies, and contemporary music all find their way into her recital, interspersed with the stories behind the music – tales of romance, scandal and tragedy’.

Tickets( £14) are available from The Duke of Cornwall Hotel, Millbay Road, Plymouth, Devon PL1 3LG, by phoning 01752 275850, or emailing

info@thedukeofcornwall.co.uk

They can also be ordered from www.wegottickets.com/event/457786 and at the door.

Philip R Buttall