Enjoy a classical new year with the BSO in Devon

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra brings in the New Year with two evenings of classical celebration with the New Year Johann Strauss Gala on Wednesday 2, and Friday 11, January 2019 at the Great Hall, Exeter University, and Princess Theatre, Torquay respectively, both at 7.30pm. Conducted by Thomas Rösner and featuring phenomenal soprano Fflur Wyn, the BSO bring their inimitable skill to a traditional New Year delight.

Polkas, waltzes and marches

This concert features some of the finest polkas, waltzes and marches in the classical music canon, including The Blue Danube and the overture of Nicolai’s The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Guaranteed to delight audiences with a selection of lively and colourful melodies, the New Year Johann Strauss Gala is the perfect way to shake off the post-Christmas blues and enter the New Year on a high note.

Viennese conductor Thomas Rösner

Viennese conductor Thomas Rösner leads the BSO through the proceedings, bringing his considerable talents as a conductor everywhere from the Zurich Opera House to Glyndebourne, Rome and Marseilles. Rösner’s talent is recognised worldwide and he lends his authentic Viennese touch to the BSO for this evening of delightful performances.

Fflur Wyn

He is accompanied by Fflur Wyn, the Welsh soprano previously referred to as “sweet-toned” by The Spectator. She has lent her considerable talent in the past to companies such as Opera North, Opera Holland Park and the Welsh National Opera.

Joined by this marvellous conductor and soloist, the BSO will create an evening of joyously uplifting classics in the Viennese tradition, and help bring in the New Year in style.

Classical new year

Ticket Prices (Exeter): £40 / £34 / £26 / £22 / £16 (prices include booking fees but additional postage charges are payable for tickets sent out; concessions available; generous discounts available when booking 4 concerts or more). To book, please visit BSOlive.com or call or visit the Exeter Northcott Theatre Box Office on 01392 726363

Ticket Prices (Torquay): £29.15 – £11. To Book, please visit BSOlive.com or visit or call the Princess Theatre Box Office on 0844 871 3023

Philip R Buttall