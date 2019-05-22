Exceeding expectations: Journey Through Childhood by Veronika Shoot

0

You’ve either got it or you ain’t

No, I’m not talking about charisma, or even the solution – if indeed there is one – to the current Brexit machinations. I’m talking about Veronika Shoot’s attractive new CD released on the Ulysses Arts label, where she plays well over seventy minutes’ worth of her favourite piano music associated with the theme of Childhood in general – and hers in particular.

Back in November I first wrote about Veronika’s new project, following a great Romantic Piano Concerto Weekend at The Ariel Centre, Totnes, where Veronika played Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto with Torbay Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Richard Gonski.

Unfortunately, the CD wasn’t ready to buy on that occasion, as, no doubt, everyone in the audience would otherwise have queued up afterwards to get one. As it was, people were able to make advance orders of the forthcoming CD itself, either singly, or with some additional enhancements, many of which were personally signed by Veronika.

At the start of May, the CD was released to the general public, and I am very fortunate to have one of the first copies to review, which I have just finished doing. Hopefully this will then appear on the MusicWeb International site within the next few weeks or so, given the length of the current reviews waiting in the queue.

As with anything from a holiday review to reading up about a new car, ultimately it’s your decision whether to go ahead with the purchase or not. At this junction I am not at liberty to mention anything specific from my review until it’s published, but I don’t think I’m giving away any trade secrets either, were I to say that, having listened to the CD in its entirety a number of times already, the finished product more than exceeded my initial impressions.

I already have my favourites on the CD, but, with some sixty-four tracks to choose from – given that many take less than a minute to play – there’s bound to be something for everyone, familiar, or being heard perhaps for the very first time. And when it’s all so well-played and presented, it makes things even easier.

I’ll say no more for now, except to encourage you to read my earlier article, and go from there. I don’t think you’ll be in any way disappointed with Veronika Shoot’s Journeys Through Childhood.

Philip R Buttall