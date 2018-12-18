Fitzwilliam String Quartet with Anna Tilbrook at NADSA

Google+ 0 4

The Fitzwilliam String Quartet with Anna Tilbrook (piano)

Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, on Sunday January 20 at 3.00pm

The first slot of the New Year in the NADSA Concert Series at Newton Abbot features the internationally-acclaimed Fitzwilliam String Quartet, now making its third appearance, where, on this occasion, it will be joined by Anna Tilbrook – one of Britain’s most exciting pianist, with an enviable reputation both as an accompanist, and chamber musician.

The players have put together a fascinating programme, full of variety, which contrasts Romantic works by Glazunov, Suk, and Elgar with a Mozart Piano Concerto (his No 12 in A, K414), in a specially-downsized version for piano and string quartet, which makes for a wonderfully-transparent texture.

Glazunov composed his 5 Noveletten in the mid-1880s, and The Fitzwilliams will play the first and third of the set, giving the audience an opportunity to hear two of these attractive pieces which, though long popular at concerts in Russia, have, surprisingly, been given little airing in the west until recently.

Suk wrote his Meditation on a Bohemian Chorale for string quartet in 1914 to strengthen the hope of the Czech people for their freedom. After his death (1935), his orchestrated transcription became their rallying cry during WW2.

The players bring their performance to a close with Elgar’s magnificent Piano Quintet in A minor, a work premiered at the Wigmore Hall in 1919. Not until the mid-nineteenth century was the Piano Quintet firmly established as a significant chamber music genre. Elgar’s blend of sensibility and muscularity, wistful meditation and optimistic motivation, with its unashamedly romantic ‘Adagio’, is encapsulated in this stirring piece.

Tickets: Members £10, Non-Members, £13 in advance, £15 on door (students £2, accompanied children free, subject to availability)

Outlets: www.nadsa.co.uk, Tourist Information Centres, Arnolds (Bovey Tracey), Fables Bookshop (St Marychurch), and on the door (on the day)

Membership enquiries: membership@nadsa.co.uk or telephone 01626 368318

Membership of NASDA brings extra savings for the whole series of seven concerts.

Philip R Buttall