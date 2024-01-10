Four musical geniuses | Marco Fatichenti’s Nadsa concert

Nadsa concert’s offering for the New Year is a wonderfully contrasting programme from international pianist, Marco Fatichenti. Beethoven, Debussy, Granados and Schumann are his chosen composers, and he will no doubt fill the hall with the inspiration and creativity of these four musical geniuses.

A bit of fun

Marco revisits Newton Abbot with a bit of fun! Who would have thought that Beethoven had written variations on the theme of Rule, Britannia? Well, towards the end of 1803, he certainly did. Its five variations are developed from the original 1740 song from Thomas Arne’s masque about Alfred the Great. Beethoven sent his variations to George Thomson, a collector of folk songs in Edinburgh, for whom he subsequently arranged about 150 songs.

Deep profundity

Then, what a contrast! Marco will play Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in D Major, Op 10 No 3. It’s a staggeringly inventive work of deep profundity, even tragedy, as well as delicacy and play. The ending dissolves into air. Composed in 1798, this is the first masterpiece of a set of three sonatas. At this time in his life when he was having to confront the realisation of his impending deafness, Beethoven created one of his greatest sonatas.

Debussy wrote his first book of 12 preludes in a couple of months, around 1910: an unusually fast pace for him. The titles are very descriptive and, in the score, are written at the end of each piece so the performer is not influenced by them. Like Beethoven, Debussy took music on a seismic shift. He is often referred to as the first Impressionist composer, though he vigorously opposed the term. Marco will play three preludes.

3 preludes

Granados’ music is little known or widely performed, but his 12 Spanish Dances (1890), delicious miniature masterpieces, are well-known and have been orchestrated, transcribed for guitar and recorded umpteen times. Audiences of the day loved them; he became an overnight success. Marco has chosen to play three of them showing their great variety and flair.

Another masterpiece

Marco will close his recital with yet another masterpiece: Schumann’s breathtaking Kriesleriana. Schumann was another composer challenging musical convention. Produced in a burst of creativity in 1838, its eight very different movements took him only a matter of days to write. They are Schumann ‘at his best’ (Ronald Taylor), uniting the movements in a journey through many different moods and emotions.

Internationally acclaimed Italian pianist, Marco Fatichenti, now resident in Japan, is making a very welcome return to Nadsa concerts. Back in 2017, the audience was thrilled by his interpretations of Schumann, Debussy and Granados – no doubt composers dear to his heart. This time, with totally different compositions, and with the addition of two works by Beethoven, it promises to be an equally exuberant and memorable occasion.

This concert is promoted by nadsaconcerts. It takes place at 3pm on Sunday January 21 2024, at the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, and is sponsored by Austins Department Store. All tickets must be booked in advance. Book through the website: www.nadsa.co.uk