Get your Early Music Round Up for early 2019

Early-Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the January/February/March listing. The February/March/April 2019 listing will be sent towards the end of January.’

January

Saturday 5 at 5pm

St Nicholas Priory, Mint Lane, Exeter EX4

QUEENS IN BAROQUE OPERA: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytska (mezzo sop.)

Georg Friderick Handel

Claudio Monteverdi

Johann Adolph Hasse

Giovanni Giacomelli & more

Tickets: £10 on the door

Friday 18 at 7.30 pm

United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes

Flauti D’Echo: Tabea Debus and Olwen Foulkes – recorders, with Toby Carr – theorbo

Awake Thou Wintry Earth

Music from Monteverdi and Purcell to Vivaldi and Handel arranged for recorders.

Tickets for non-members in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door.

This concert is presented in association with The Arts at Dartington.

TEMS

Saturday 26 at 9.15pm

The Castle Hotel, Castle Green, Taunton TA1 1NF

The Gesualdo Six

A programme of traditional vocal music

Tickets £20 from 01823 272671 (Mon. to Sat. 10am-5pm) or online Castle Hotel

February

Sunday 3 at 3pm (Note change of date from last listing)

Dartington Great Hall

Devon Baroque

Buzzing Baroque from B to Z

Works by Hasse, Purcell, Rameau and Zelenka with Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No.1

Tickets £19.50/ £5 students & under 18’s from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 and online at Dartington

This concert is presented in association with The Arts at Dartington.

DB

March

Saturday 9 at 7.30pm

St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes

Duo Dorado: Hazel Brooks (baroque violin) and David Pollock (harpsichord)

A Celebration of Bach

Works by J.S. Bach including Sonata in A, Basso Continuo Sonata in G and a highlight from The Art of Fugue.

Tickets in advance £13 (under 18s £5) from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington, £14/£5 on the door .

Thi s concert is presented in association with The Arts at Dartington.

TEMS

Saturday 16 at 7.30 pm

The Minster Church of St. Andrew’s, Plymouth

University of Plymouth Choral Society and Sinfonia, Musical Director Alice Dennis BEM

J.S. Bach: Magnificat

Handel: Zadok the Priest

Handel: The King Shall Rejoice

A selection of baroque duets from the 18th century masters

Tickets £15 (U26 £6) from 01752 585050 or theartsinstitute@plymouth.ac.uk

Saturday 23 at 7.30pm

St. Mary’s Church, Totnes

The Telling: Clare Norburn (soprano/director), Ariane Prussner ( mezzo soprano ), Leah Stuttard (harp) plus an actress.

Vision: The imagined Testimony of Hildegard von Bingen

A multimedia , candle-lit event of light, sound, music and storytelling with an imagined narrative by Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179).

Tickets in advance £13 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington or £14 (£5 for under 18s) on the door.

This is a TEMS concert, part-funded by Arts Council of England and in association with The Arts at Dartington.

TEMS

Philip R Buttall

top image: The Gesualdo Six with Owain Park (Director) [3rd from right]