Get your Early Music Round Up for early 2019

Early-Music aficionado Jasper Solomon writes: ‘This is the January/February/March listing. The February/March/April 2019 listing will be sent towards the end of January.’
January
Saturday 5 at 5pm
St Nicholas Priory, Mint Lane, Exeter EX4
QUEENS IN BAROQUE OPERA: Sam Baker (piano), Victoria Armillotta (sop.), Iryna Ilnytska (mezzo sop.)
Georg Friderick Handel
Claudio Monteverdi
Johann Adolph Hasse
Giovanni Giacomelli & more
Tickets: £10 on the door
Friday 18 at 7.30 pm
United Free Church, Fore Street, Totnes
Flauti D’Echo: Tabea Debus and Olwen Foulkes – recorders, with Toby Carr – theorbo
Awake Thou Wintry Earth
Music from Monteverdi and Purcell to Vivaldi and Handel arranged for recorders.
Tickets for non-members in advance £13 (under 18s £5), on the door £14/£5, from the Dartington Box Office (01803 847070) and website www.dartington.org, or on the door.
This concert is presented in association with The Arts at Dartington.
Saturday 26 at 9.15pm
The Castle Hotel, Castle Green, Taunton TA1 1NF
The Gesualdo Six
A programme of traditional vocal music
Tickets £20 from 01823 272671 (Mon. to Sat. 10am-5pm) or online Castle Hotel
February
Sunday 3 at
Dartington Great Hall
Devon Baroque
Buzzing Baroque from B to Z
Works by Hasse, Purcell, Rameau
Tickets £19.50/ £5 students & under 18’s from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 and online at Dartington
This concert is presented in association with The Arts at Dartington.
March
Saturday 9 at 7.30pm
St. Mary’s Church, High Street, Totnes
Duo Dorado: Hazel Brooks (baroque violin) and David Pollock (harpsichord)
A Celebration of Bach
Works by J.S. Bach including Sonata in A, Basso Continuo Sonata in G and a highlight from The Art of Fugue.
Tickets in advance £13 (under 18s £5) from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington, £14/£5 on the door
Saturday 16 at 7.30 pm
The Minster Church of St. Andrew’s, Plymouth
University of Plymouth Choral Society and Sinfonia, Musical Director Alice Dennis BEM
J.S. Bach: Magnificat
Handel: Zadok the Priest
Handel: The King Shall Rejoice
A selection of baroque duets from the 18th century masters
Tickets £15 (U26 £6) from 01752 585050 or theartsinstitute@plymouth.ac.uk
Saturday 23 at 7.30pm
St. Mary’s Church, Totnes
The Telling: Clare Norburn (soprano/director), Ariane Prussner (
Vision: The imagined Testimony of Hildegard von Bingen
Tickets in advance £13 from Dartington Box Office 01803 847070 or online at Dartington or £14 (£5 for under 18s) on the door.
This is a TEMS concert, part-funded by Arts Council of England and in association with The Arts at Dartington.
