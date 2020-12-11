0

While we’re nowhere near back to where we were, this time last year, groups and ensembles around the area are determined not to be beaten by this Tier, that Lockdown, or by bursting anyone’s particular bubble, when they set about presenting some welcome live music, to celebrate the imminent festive season, mindful, of course, of the current Covid regulations. Steve Banks, violinist with the Haldon Quartet explains:

Beautiful, uplifting music

‘We have had so little live music this year with all the Covid restrictions. The Haldon Quartet is doing its best to remedy that, and bring some Christmas cheer with an hour-long concert of beautiful, uplifting music with fantastic local soprano, Catherine Hamilton, and Michael Allnatt on double bass, on Saturday December 19 at 7.30pm.

Audience

There will be a small, socially-distanced audience at Ashburton Arts Centre, and the event will also be streamed live online via Zoom, so you can put your feet up with a glass of mulled wine and listen in the comfort of your own home, if you prefer!

Light In Darkness

We have titled the programme ‘Light In Darkness’ to reflect the season, and the light which we can now hopefully see at the end of the Coronavirus tunnel. Our programme features: ‘The Little Road to Bethlehem’, Corelli’s Christmas Concerto, ‘Rejoice Greatly’ from Messiah. The Intermezzo from Mendelssohn’s String Quartet, Op 13, ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, ‘Dominus Deus’ from Vivaldi’s Gloria, Peter Warlock’s ‘Bethlehem Down. Mozart’s Exsultate Jubilate, and ‘Silent Night’.

Saturday December 19 in Ashburton Arts Centre at 7.30pm

Tickets to attend the concert in person at Ashburton Arts Centre are available at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/510057. For tickets to watch online via Zoom, please email boxoffice@ashburtonarts.org.uk. Tickets are priced at £6, £10 or £13. Please do tell as many people as possible you think might be interested. One way or the other, we look forward to ‘seeing’ as many of you on the night!’

The Haldon Quartet and Lindsay Braga, Steve Banks, Andrew Gillett, Rebecca Allnatt

Philip R Buttall

top image: Haldon Quartet – Catherine Hamilton inset