Haldon String Quartet – Out of Isolation

0

Friday 24 July at Ashburton Arts Centre, Ashburton, at 7.30pm

In terms of Classical Music in the local area, it might just be that a corner has been turned during the ongoing battle with Covid-19.

After loads of cancellations and postponements, and then a lengthy period where anything that was happening, happened online without a physical audience.

Real-live concert

Well-known local violist, Andrew Gillett, has just this minute let me know of a real-live concert he’ll be performing in, as a member of the Haldon String Quartet. It’s very short notice, I know, but I expect they needed to wait virtually to the last minute, in case the town suddenly became a Covid-19 hotspot.

Exciting

Andrew writes: ‘It’s exciting for us to have this opportunity to perform absolutely fabulous music to an audience, albeit a distanced one’.

The programme will feature Haydn’s String Quartet in D, Op.20 No 4, and Schumann’s Quartet in A, Op 41 No 3, two works which very much accord with the sense of ‘isolation’.

For full details of the event, please click Ashburton Arts – Out of Isolation, or Haldon Quartet, for further information about the Quartet itself.

Philip R Buttall