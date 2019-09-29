0

The BSO will be performing three masterpieces inspired by love and loss in Poole and Exeter this October.

Renowned John Lill

Renowned British pianist and long-time friend of the BSO, John Lill, will be performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.3 with the Orchestra on Wednesday 9 October in Poole and Thursday 10 October in Exeter. The Orchestra will be conducted by Stephen Barlow, the critically-acclaimed conductor best known for his opera productions.

Love and loss

Inspired by love and loss, the pieces in these concerts capture the passion, anguish and heartbreak involved. With its dense chromaticism, intricate counterpoint and Wagnerian drive sweeping toward a great climax, Metamorphosen is a sonic representation of mourning and melancholy, written during the aftermath of the destruction of Strauss’s beloved Vienna, Dresden and Berlin.

Stormy and romantic

Beethoven’s stormy and romantic Piano Concerto No.3 was his longest and most elaborate piano concerto written up to that time, full of great richness of melodic and harmonic invention. Beethoven had mastered the form and was now flexing his musical muscles sometimes powerfully, sometimes playfully.

Timeless tragedy

Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet is filled with both love and loss. This timeless tragedy has stirred the imagination of countless composers but Prokofiev’s sumptuous ballet is arguably the most ravishing musical retelling. His ability to capture the changing moods and feelings of the drama is nothing short of miraculous – the music is powerful and tender, virile and heart-breaking, passionate and anguished.

To book tickets, please visit bsolive.com

Philip R Buttall