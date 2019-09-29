0

Following its recent coup in bringing pianist Peter Donohue back to the South West, nadsa, which is a concert-series based in Newton Abbot, has just released details of October’s event. – something completely different.

A spokesperson for nadsa said: ‘The next concert in the series is on Friday October 18, and will be given by Kosmos.

A unique programme

‘The evening will feature a programme unique to Kosmos, inspired by music from around the globe. Wild Gypsy fiddling; emotive Jewish and Greek music; hot-blooded tango; interpretations of Japanese, Polish and Sephardic songs; new arrangements; references to classical composers including Bach, Brahms and Sarasate.

Dazzling virtuosity

Described by The Times as having ‘telepathic rapport, dazzling virtuosity, serious scholarship, intellectual curiosity and impeccable musicianship’, Kosmos Ensemble is re-defining the relationship between classical and world music. It is united by a shared passion for improvisation, music from around the globe and the rigours of classical training.

Friday October 18 in the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, at 7.30pm

For further details and to book tickets, please visit the website.

Philip R Buttall