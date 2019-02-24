Lively and beautiful: forthcoming chamber-music events

16

Cellist and director of Divertimento Vicky Evans, has some news about forthcoming chamber-music events in the area, over the coming months, Vicky writes:

On Sunday March 3, the Devon Telemann Ensemble, which includes several of our regular Divertimento musicians, will be performing at St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes, at 3pm.

‘The lively and beautiful music will be played by violins, recorder, viola, ‘cello, double bass and harpsichord, and the composers are Telemann, Bach, Handel, Dittersdorf and Mancini. Tickets cost £13 on the door.’

Meanwhile, at 3pm on Sunday March 10, Divertimento String Quartet will give the final performance of its recent programme at Minstrels Music Centre, a lovely venue out in the countryside between Bude and Launceston.

Here’s a recent comment about the programme from one of our audience…. “This was a wonderful concert. The programme is brilliant…. Mozart being quirky, the brilliance of young Britten, and the shimmering beauty of Debussy – you are in for such a treat!”

STOP PRESS: The Quartet has now added an extra performance of this latest programme, at the Church of St Mary and St Gabriel, Stoke Gabriel, on Wednesday March 27 at 7.30pm.

Future Dates for your Diary:

String Quartets by Haydn, Bruch, Beethoven

Friday April 26, 7.30pm at Minstrels Music Centre, Launceston

Saturday April 27, 3pm at Lustleigh Village Hall

Sunday April 28, 4pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham

Saturday May 4, 7.30pm at Sherwell United Church, North Hill, Plymouth

Sunday May 5, St John’s Church, Bridgetown, Totnes

Sunday May 19, Kingsbridge Methodist Church

Piano Trios by Clara & Robert Schumann and Schubert

Friday July 5, 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham

Saturday July 6, 7.30pm at Sherwell United Church, North Hill, Plymouth

More performances of this programme in November!

For further details please phone 01803 863677 or email enquiries@divertimento.uk.com or visit the website www.divertimento.uk.com

Philip R Buttall