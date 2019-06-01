Lovely concerts for Divertimento Flute Quartet / Piano Trio

0

Some more dates to enjoy with Divertimento Flute Quartet, and Divertimento Piano Trio

Divertimento spokesperson, and cellist, Vicky Evans, has some more good news for lovers of chamber music. Vicky writes: ‘We have some lovely concerts for you to enjoy in June and July. First of all, the Divertimento Flute Quartet (with Judith Hall) is playing at Sharpham House on Wednesday June 12 at 7.30pm, with a lovely varied programme including Beethoven, Rossini and Mozart, together with some lighter items. Tickets £14 from Sharpham or at the door. Please see full information about the tickets and programme on the Sharpham website

Then, in July, Divertimento Piano Trio plays at the following venues:

Friday July 5, at 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Church, Topsham

Tickets £12 on the door, £10 in advance from The Topsham Bookshop, 27 Fore St, Topsham 01392 877895 – under-18s free of charge

Saturday July 6, at 7.30pm at Sherwell United Church, Plymouth

Tickets £15 at the door, £13 in advance from Divertimento

Tel: 01803 863677 or Email enquiries@divertimento.uk.com

Children & students free.

Also on Sunday 7th July at 5.30pm the Divertimento Piano Trio is performing the Schumann and Schubert recital in a converted barn with a beautiful garden near Kingsbridge. The owners Johnny and Rosalind Spears invite you to come along, enjoy the garden and share the wine and nibbles in the interval. If you would like to know more, email them on rosalind@spears.me.uk

Divertimento Piano Trio

The programme is:

Piano Trio in G minor, Op 17 Clara Schumann

Fantasy Pieces, Op 88 Robert Schumann

Piano Trio in Eb, D929 Franz Schubert

2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Clara Schumann, a remarkable musician-pianist-composer whose achievements had been generally overshadowed by that of her husband Robert Schumann.

The Divertimento Piano Trio pays tribute to this great artist in a concert featuring one of her finest works, the G minor Piano Trio Op 17, written when she was 27 years old, and heard in London for the first time in 1873 on one of her frequent concert tours to England. Complementing the G minor Trio are two works that Clara knew intimately and performed often – Robert Schumann’s Fantasiestücke Op.88, his earliest work for piano trio, and Schubert’s magnificent E-flat Trio D929.’

Vicky continues: ‘There is a very interesting article on Clara Schumann in the June edition of the BBC Music Magazine with a free CD including the Clara Schumann trio that we will be playing.’

www.divertimento.uk.com

Philip R Buttall

top image: Divertimento Quartet with Judith Hall (inset)