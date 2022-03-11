0

Join the Plymouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday 20 March at 5:30pm in the Public Hall, Liskeard or on Wednesday 23 March at 7:30pm in The Minster Church St Andrew, Plymouth for a programme of Bernstein, Sibelius and Tchaikovsky featuring soloist Maria Włoszczowska.

Curtain-raiser

The concert opens with Bernstein’s light-hearted overture from his comic operetta Candide. The overture, unlike the operetta itself, was received well from the start and has become a popular curtain-raiser, with its distinctive opening fanfare, which serves as the unifying element of the piece.

Maria Włoszczowska

Polish violinist, Maria Włoszczowska, joins the orchestra for the popular and impressive Sibelius Violin Concerto. Maria currently lives in London and performs as a soloist and chamber musician worldwide. She is recognised for her versatile musicianship, having won the First Prize and Audience Prize at the XXI Leipzig International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition in 2018.

Dramatic and mysterious

Sibelius only wrote one concerto, though he also wrote other works for solo instruments and orchestra. The concerto was so virtuosic that the work’s premiere, in 1903, was a disaster. However, it was much better received after the revisions, which took Sibelius around two years to complete. The concerto is both dramatic and mysterious – at times showy, virtuosic and exhilarating and at others characterized by broad and thought-provoking melodies.

Powerful and dramatic

The final work is Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.5, a piece which has become one of the most popular large-scale symphonies ever composed. Tchaikovsky approached this composition from a position of self-doubt, after the unsuccessful premiere of his Symphony No.4 ten years previously, and he was determined that No.5 would receive a favourable response. This powerful and dramatic work has become an often played and highly regarded symphony, originally premiered in St Petersburg in 1888 with Tchaikovsky himself conducting.

The Plymouth Symphony Orchestra is one of the longest-established orchestras in the country and attracts many distinguished soloists, with Ralph Kirshbaum, Guy Johnston, Tasmin Little, Joanna MacGregor, Michael Petrov and Savitri Grier amongst the performers to play with the orchestra.

For ticket information, visit www.plymouthsymphony.co.uk.

top image: Maria Wloszczowska. Courtesy of Fi Phillips