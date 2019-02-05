Martin James Bartlett in NADSA Concert Series

4

Martin James Bartlett (piano)

Sunday February 17 in the Courtenay Centre,

Newton Abbot at 3pm

A couple of weeks ago I had the great pleasure of reviewing the Fitzwilliam String Quartet with pianist, Anna Tilbrook, in the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, as part of the town’s excellent NADSA Concert Series.

NADSA has just announced details of its next event, and anticipates yet another capacity audience for what will no doubt be another popular recital – on this time for solo piano.

Former BBC Young Musician

Described as ‘one of the greatest up and coming piano talents in the music world,’ charismatic pianist, Martin James Bartlett, was, at 17 years of age, crowned BBC Young Musician in 2014. This is your opportunity to catch him early, in what will no doubt be a most illustrious career.

His winning performance of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, with conductor Kirill Karabits and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, received overwhelming acclaim from Edinburgh’s Usher Hall audience and from those tuning into the live recording broadcast on BBC4 and BBC Radio 3.

Superlatives as soloist

Similarly receiving superlatives as an international soloist; ‘…without doubt one of the most extraordinary recitals ever to have taken place…’: International Chopin Festival, Poland; Martin James Bartlett will come to Newton Abbot to play some of the programme included in his debut CD Love and Death to be released on the Warner Classics label this coming May.

Martin said: ‘These are two elemental themes that have inspired breath-taking masterpieces from poets and composers for centuries.’

Brilliance, intensity and range

This recently altered programme (JS Bach/Busoni, JS Bach/Hess, Schumann, Schumann/Liszt, Liszt, Granados, Wagner/Liszt and Prokofiev) will allow Martin to display, not only his delicacy, brilliance and intensity, but also the vast musical range to which his audiences have already become accustomed.

Tickets £15 on the door, or £13 in advance from www.nadsa.co.uk, Tourist Information Centres in Newton Abbot and Dawlish, Arnolds in Bovey Tracey and Fables in St Marychurch.

Philip R Buttall