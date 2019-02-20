Martin James Bartlett sensational in NADSA piano recital

8

Martin James Bartlett (piano)

Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot

I’ve said it before – and I’ll say it again: as far as concerts, and concert-series go, size really doesn’t matter that much. As long as you’ve got a sufficiently like-minded body of people to look after the day-to-day running, ensure that everything is in place on the day – and where this will often also involve accommodating some of the performers to defray costs, and, most importantly, spread the word in the most efficient many, so as to maximise audience size – then you’ve virtually all the ingredients to maintain an annual concert-series.

Furthermore, if you’re fortunate to enjoy the backing of a supportive council and enlightened chief official, and you ensure a sufficient variety of events, then it quite easily becomes a truly flourishing one.

It came as absolutely no surprise, then, that the latest event – a quite sensational piano recital by Martin James Bartlett – should bring in a maximum audience. Unusually, Martin had no CDs with him to sell during the interval, but in fact his programme was very much based on, and inspired by his new CD, which will go on general release on May 3, on the Warner Classic label.

Philip R Buttall