Meet Ukraine’s self-styled ‘Ambassador to Music’

If you were to ask me who the British Ambassador to Ukraine is, I could tell you that it is a certain Martin Harris CMG OBE. Of course, while I do carry around a whole raft of trivia in my head, I did have to Google this one beforehand. After all, it’s not some little gem I need to have on the tip of my tongue, save, perhaps, for a rather unfair pub-quiz round on ‘British Ambassadors and their Embassies’.

But mention the name of Violina Petrychenko, and you’re more likely to get a response, especially if classical music is your thing.

Ukrainian-born Violina is an internationally-renowned pianist, even though her first-name might suggest a different instrument, until, that is, you realise that ’violin’ in Ukrainian is actually ‘skrypka’ (скрипка).

Dedicated

Violina, who has dedicated herself to promoting Ukrainian music and culture in Western Europe and beyond, began her initial musical education in Zaporizhia, before moving on to the capital, Kyiv, finally completing her studies in Germany.

Courage and conviction

She is now very much in demand mainly as a solo pianist and chamber-musician, and travels extensively around Europe. Last year she took part in musical events in London, in support of her country and its people at time of the greatest hardship. She still manages to play in her homeland, which, under the present circumstances, must require a considerable amount of personal courage and conviction, both when performing, and travelling through such potentially life-threatening terrain.

Sounds of Ukraine

She is, in fact, the founder and artistic director of the ‘Sounds of Ukraine’ Festival, launched in 2023 to promote the diversity and richness of Ukrainian music across Europe. Since then, she has performed as piano-soloist with the Lviv Philharmonic, thereby furthering her mission to bring Ukrainian musical traditions to audiences everywhere. For that reason alone, she truly deserves the title of Ukraine’s ‘Ambassador to Music’, not only for her fellow-countrymen, but also supporters everywhere.

But if that wasn’t already more than enough, Violina has already released a number of CDs featuring mainly Ukrainian composers who are literally unknown outside Ukraine, but whose music – particularly in terms of some glorious melodies – deserves to be as well-known as the music of any other mainstream Ukrainian composers.

These CDs feature the piano-music of outstanding composers like Lysenko, Sylvestrov, Barvinsky, and Kosenko, to name but a few, and largely consist of smaller miniatures, rather than extended works in more formal design. I have them all – and they are indeed so lovely to listen to, and which Violina plays with such poignant empathy, which is then captured with the utmost fidelity, greatly enhanced by the warm piano sound.

Fresh chapter

However, the last two composers mentioned above – Barvinsky and Kosenko – now herald a fresh chapter, not only in Violina’s artistic and musical journey, but also in her personal life, as we shall see.

While many of her appearances involve her as a solo artist, accompanist, or chamber-music pianist, she has combined on a number of occasions with the excellent Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra, in piano concertos by these two fellow-Ukrainians, and I’m delighted to report – especially given my extreme predilection for the genre – that a brand new CD, entitled ‘Ukrainian Piano Concertos’ is shortly to be released, again on the German ARS Produktion label, and will be available both as a CD, and as a digital download in the usual formats. Violina has also contributed to a fascinating, and most-informative booklet in German, English, and Ukrainian, and the good news is that this will also be released in digital form, as well as hard-copy, with both formats including a thoughtfully-curated selection of relevant images in black and white.

Either format is available to pre-order now, before the official release date of February 21st. Here is a link to Presto Music – a highly-efficient and friendly online dealer, but which also has a retail shop in Leamington Spa, where CDs, books and sheet-music can be ordered or bought over the phone, or by visiting in person.

This new release features the Piano Concerto in F minor by Vasyl Barvinsky (1888-1963), essentially a one-movement work, but which still subdivides into a traditional three-movement layout, and lasts just over 20 minutes. Its companion-piece is the far-more-substantial three-movement Piano Concerto in C minor, Op 23 by one of Ukraine’s leading composers, Viktor Kosenko (1896-1938), this one coming in at just under 50 minutes in length.

Stunning form

Violina Petrychenko is in stunning form in both works, combining moments of great passion and emotion, with those of hushed nostalgic reflection, but when a virtuoso technique is called for, she never disappoints, especially in the immensely powerful way she casts aside some challenging passages in double-octaves, something that features quite highly in both works.

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra provides excellent support throughout, and under the ever-mindful ears and eyes of conductor Volodymyr Syvokhip, the crucial balance between piano and orchestra is never compromised, nor is the impressive tautness of the ensemble throughout.

Not that long ago, you would have relied upon a number of different magazine reviews of a work, especially when the composer is new to you, before deciding to part with your hard-earned cash, based on a third-party review or two. Now you can listen online to soundbites – little audible snippets – of a piece which, I think, can provide you with a more subjective appraisal, without relying totally on someone else’s ears.

For my part, there is certainly enough by way of a number of soundbites from both concertos, for you to decide – and very quickly, I’d say – if the likes of Barvinsky’s or Kosenko’s music is right for you.

Seek out more

I’m an absolute pushover wherever Romantic Piano Concertos are concerned, and so I would easily recommend this CD to you, giving it a 5-star rating to boot. But more importantly, it will hopefully encourage you to seek out some more works by Ukrainian composers, many of which are for piano, and have readily-accessible free downloadable scores for you to try out in the comfort of your own home.

And if you are especially perceptive, just take another look at the new CD’s cover, and I think you might notice that you’re actually seeing somewhat more than mere mutual respect and appreciation between two highly-accomplished musicians collaborating in these emotionally-charged Romantic works. If this was, indeed, the case, then I’m sure it will come as no surprise to learn that Violina and Volodymyr were married in late July, 2024.

Iconic work

But please allow me to draw from the excellent CD booklet to sum up this highly-desirable new release: ‘These two grand concertos… are iconic works in their composers’ legacies, brimming with virtuosic zeal and intimate lyricism. They occupy a prominent place in the Ukrainian national heritage and significantly contribute to the European Romantic picture, deserving of discovery. Enjoy the listening experience!’

But don’t just take our word for it. Check out what Violina’s constant canine-companion, Spike, has to say about his mistress’s latest venture!

CLASSICAL WITH PHILIP R BUTTALL

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