Music supports and unites – EMG concert at Exeter Cathedral

EMG Symphony Orchestra

Saturday 13 April in Exeter Cathedral at 7.30pm

On Saturday 13 April EMG Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Leo Geyer are delighted to welcome back the EMG Singers and French choir, the Jean-Marie Lorand Ensemble, as well as a specially-formed children’s choir, for what promises to be an exhilarating night of music at Exeter Cathedral. The programme features Orff’s iconic Carmina Burana, along with Ravel’s delicate Menuet Antique and Debussy’s richly evocative La Mer. This should be an evening not to be missed.

EMG and the Jean-Marie Lorand Ensemble, based in Exeter’s twin city of Rennes, have had links for more than 40 years and have performed together in both cities on a number of occasions.

This concert, supported by the Exeter Twinning Circle, is in aid of St Petrock’s, Exeter’s charity for people who are homeless or vulnerably-housed. St Petrock’s provides a range of support, housing and prevention services to help fill the gaps in services available to individuals in need.

Tickets cost £17, £14, £12 and £10 (students and under-16s – £6 for rear nave or £5 for side aisle seats) and are available from Exeter Tourist Information, Dix’s Field, Exeter, 01392 665885 (9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday – Saturday), online from TicketSource, or on the door.



For more information about EMG Symphony Orchestra please visit www.emgsymphonyorchestra.org, find them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.

Philip R Buttall

top image: EMG in Exeter Cathedral