Musical suspense | Devon Philharmonic Orchestra at Exeter Cathedral

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Exeter Cathedral under the baton of new Music Director, Benjamin Voce on Saturday 18 November

The evening offers a programme of musical suspense and a powerful exploration of emotion.

The first half of the programme focuses on romantic tales of doomed lovers with Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde Prelude and Tchaikovsky’s Francesca da Rimini, whilst the second half offers a broader musical exploration of tragedy in Brahms’s Symphony No 4.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of Coeliac UK, a charity which helps people with coeliac disease and other gluten related conditions live happier, healthier lives.

The charity strives for better gluten free food in more places, providing independent, trustworthy advice and support to the Coeliac community, and by funding crucial research to not only manage the impacts of gluten, but also find the answers to coeliac disease.

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra Exeter Cathedral on Saturday 18 November, 7:30pm Tickets for the concert are on sale now priced at £20, £17, £15 and £13 (students/under 16s £8.50, £7.50 and £6.50) and are available from Ticketsource or by linking through from the Devon Philharmonic Orchestra site.

Devon Philharmonic Orchestra | web | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter.

top image: Benjamin Voce. Courtesy of Jon Bonde Eriksen