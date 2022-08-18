nadsa – 76th season of classical music concerts

ArtsCulture

The 76th season of the Newton Abbot And District Society Of Arts Classical Music Concerts – that’s nadsa – starts on Friday, 16 September with the violin and piano duo of Emmanuel Back and Jenny Stern.

That’s just the first of a string of glittering monthly concerts. This season also includes the nadsa 75 anniversary piano weekend, from 10-12 March 2023.

Pop over to the nadsa site for details and scroll through the 76th season brochure for more.

