0

Nadsa spokesperson Anne White writes: “Nadsa concerts continues its 74th season with one of its popular Sunday afternoon concerts: January 26 at 3pm. At this concert the bass clarinet will ‘do its stuff’. To see one at close quarters is a rarity; to hear its rich mahogany tones is luxurious. It is the SCAW DUO who will bring a selection of clarinet/bass clarinet and piano repertoire to Newton Abbot’s Courtenay Centre.”

In 2009, SCAW released their debut CD of recital music; SCAWFELL includes the Premiere recording of the bass clarinet version of Arvo Part’s Spiegel im Spiegel, a piece they will perform at this concert.

Many diverse cultures have delighted in the mellifluous sounds of the clarinet family. As well as repertoire by English composers – Peter Maxwell Davies (Farewell to Stromness, played at the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla), John Ireland, Gerald Finzi and Antony Clare – the SCAW duo will play music of Argentina. Cafe 1930 and Night Club 1960, from Histoire du Tango was composed by Astor Piazzolla, described as the world’s foremost composer of tango music. Far less well known is Albanian, Tomas Simaku. Born in 1958, Simaku has won acclaim for his visionary compositions. His work to be performed at the concert is based on an Albanian folk song, the long tender lines of which express love of the distant homeland.

[Philip R Buttall adds:’ Recently I had the great pleasure of reviewing Thomas’s latest CD on the NAXOS label for MusicWeb International, which was where I first heard his Albanian folk song, ‘Moj e Bukura Moré’ – Thomas is currently Professor of Music at York University]

SCAW will finish their recital with ‘Nevis’, composed by the duo’s pianist, Antony Clare. He writes: ”Nevis reaches towards the summit, and when it is attained, the music tries to express the wonder and harsh beauty of the panoramic view.” It was premiered by the SCAW DUO in March 2019 in the intimate atmosphere of the Scottish Arts Club, Edinburgh. What a rare privilege it will be to hear music performed by its composer!

Full ticket details and further information from the Nadsa website.

Sunday January 26 in the Courtenay Centre, Newton Abbot, at 3pm

Philip R Buttall